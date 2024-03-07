Appendix - Secure Boot Activation and Deactivation

Important Disabling secure boot is not recommended and may cause security issues.

Secure Boot needs to be disabled prior to removing the NVIDIA public certificate.

The removal of the certificate is optional and can be skipped if secure boot should be re-enabled at some point in the future.

Login to Remote Management (https://<iDRAC-ip address> Navigate to "Configuration" → "BIOS Settings" → "System Security" and press the drop menu (arrow).

Scroll down to "Secure Boot" and select "Disabled" from the drop menu, and click the "Apply" button.

Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "Apply And Reboot" button; this will reboot the server and perform the configuration.

An Information Popup is prompted. Click on the "Job Queue" button (can also be navigated from "Maintenance" → "Job Queue").

Wait for the completion of the jobs (reach 100%).

Validate that secure boot is Disabled (from the terminal). Copy Copied! mokutil --sb-state

Perform this step if you want to entirely remove NVIDIA's certificate from MOK DB. This step is optional and is not required to disable secure boot. Skip this if you wish to enable secure boot at a later time.