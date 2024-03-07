NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.7.0
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature

Description

UFM CLI

Added tab autocompletion in UFM CLI. For more information, refer to Getting Help.

CLI Commands

Added the following CLI commands:

In Docker Container:

  • docker load <image name>

  • docker pull

  • docker remove image <image name> <image version>

  • show docker images

  • show docker ps

In UFM Process Commands

  • ufm process health start

  • ufm process model start

  • ufm process telemetry start

  • ufm process sharp start

  • ufm process telemetry start

  • ufm process sm start

In UFM Plugins:

  • ufm plugin

  • show ufm plugin

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 24.01.18-4

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.16.0-4

UFM HA

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.4.0-9

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.27.0-83

MLNX_OFED

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-1.1.9

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version XX.39.2702

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.
