Changes and New Features
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).
|
Feature
|
Description
|
UFM CLI
|
Added tab autocompletion in UFM CLI. For more information, refer to Getting Help.
|
CLI Commands
|
Added the following CLI commands:
In Docker Container:
In UFM Plugins:
|
UFM OS
|
Integrated with UFM OS version 24.01.18-4
|
UFM Package
|
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.16.0-4
|
UFM HA
|
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.4.0-9
|
MFT Package
|
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.27.0-83
|
MLNX_OFED
|
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-1.1.9
|
Firmware
|
Integrated with firmware version XX.39.2702
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.