Changes and New Features History

CLI Commands

Added the following CLI commands: In Routing: show {ip | ipv6} route show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway

In AAA Methods : aaa authentication login default show aaa

In TACACAS+ : tacacs-server tacacs-server host show tacacs

In Chassis Management: show files system show resources

In UFM License : ufm license install ufm license delete show ufm license show files ufm-license

In UFM Configuration Management : ufm configuration delete ufm configuration export ufm configuration fetch ufm configuration import ufm configuration upload show files ufm-configuration

High-Availability ufm ha configure

In UFM Multi-Port SM: ufm multi-port-sm show ufm multi-port-sm ufm additional-fabric-interfaces show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces

HCA Commands ib hca-vl15-window show ib hca-vl15-window

In NVIDIA SHARP : ib sharp dump-files-generation enable ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15> ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15> ib sharp allocation enable

