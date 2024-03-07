On This Page
- OpenSM
- ib sm configuration import
- show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
- ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
- show ib sm virtualization
- ib sm virtualization enable
- ib sm virtualization ignore
- show ib sm root-guid
- ib sm root-guid
- show ib sm routing-engines
- ib sm routing-engines
- show ib sm ar-sl-mask
- ib sm ar-sl-mask
- show ib sm configuration import
- ib sm partition-config-merge
- ib sm sharp enable
- ib sm sharp ignore
- show ib sm sharp
- HCA Commands
- Partition
- NVIDIA SHARP
InfiniBand Commands
ib sm configuration import
|
ib sm configuration import [partition-conf-user-ext] <url>
Imports the Subnet Manager configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm configuration import
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Displays if both full and limited memberships on the same partition are enabled or not.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
no ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Enables having both a full and limited membership on the same partition.
The no form of the command disables having both full and limited memberships on the same partition.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm allow-both-pkey
ib partition management defmember
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
|
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Displays whether PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port are preserved or not.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
|
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
no ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Preserves PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port when generating PKey tables for a certain port.
The no form of the command calculates PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm virtualization
|
show ib sm virtualization
Displays virtualization support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm virtualization enable
ib sm virtualization ignore
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm virtualization enable
|
ib sm virtualization enable
no ib sm virtualization enable
Enables virtualization on all supported ports (default).
The no form of the command disables virtualization on all supporting ports.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm virtualization
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.
ib sm virtualization ignore
|
ib sm virtualization ignore
No virtualization support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm virtualization
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.
show ib sm root-guid
|
show ib sm root-guid
Displays all configured root GUIDs for the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm root-guid
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm root-guid
|
ib sm root-guid <guid>
no ib sm root-guid <guid>
Adds a root GUID for the SM.
The no form of the command removes the GUID from the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
guid
|
The root GUID number in hexadecimal notation
For example: 0x0002c903006ad830
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm root-guid
|
Notes
|
The list of root GUIDs are relevant when the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.
show ib sm routing-engines
|
show ib sm routing-engines
Displays number of CPUs configured to use for parallel calculations.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm routing-engines
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm routing-engines
|
ib sm routing-engines <engine>
Configures number of CPUs to use for parallel calculations.
|
Syntax Description
|
engine
|
Multiple routing engines can be specified separated by space. Supported engines: ar-dor, ar-ftree, ar-torus, ar-updn, chain, dfp, dfp2, dor, file, ftree, minhop, pqft, torus-2QoS, updn)
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm routing-engines
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
Displays the adaptive routing SL mask.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
ib sm ar-sl-mask <mask>
no ib sm ar-sl-mask
Configures the adaptive routing SL mask.
The no form of the command rests the mask value to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
mask
|
Range: 0x0000-0xffff
|
Default
|
0xffff
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm configuration import
|
show ib sm configuration import
Displays imported subnet manager configuration files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm configuration import
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm partition-config-merge
|
ib sm partition-config-merge
Merges the partitions.conf.user_ext into the partitions.conf and starts the heavy sweep on the SM. To use after importing the specific file or importing all configuration files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm configuration import partition-config-user-ext
|
Notes
|
The SM must be running for this command to work.
ib sm sharp enable
|
ib sm sharp enable
no ib sm sharp enable
Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ on all supporting switches.
The no form disables NVIDIA SHARP on all supporting switches.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sharp
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.
ib sm sharp ignore
|
ib sm sharp ignore
No NVIDIA SHARP support.
This command does not change the current switch configuration. If NVIDIA SHARP is enabled on the switch, it will remain enabled. If it is disabled on the switch, it will remain disabled.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sharp
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.
show ib sm sharp
|
show ib sm sharp
Displays NVIDIA SHARP support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm sharp enable
ib sm sharp ignore
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib hca-vl15-window
|
ib hca-vl15-window <value>
no ib hca-vl15-window
Sets the HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
1,2,4,8,16,32,64,128
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib hca-vl15-window
|
Notes
|
UFM system must be rebooted to apply the new configuration
show ib hca-vl15-window
|
show ib hca-vl15-window
Displays the configured HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib hca-vl15-window
|
Notes
|
The example shows an instance where the system has not been rebooted after implementing new configuration
ib partition management defmember
|
ib partition management defmember <type>
no ib partition management defmember
Sets the default membership for the management IB partition (default PKEY). The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
|
Default
|
Full membership
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib partition
|
Notes
|
show ib partition
|
show ib partition
Displays partition information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib partition management defmember
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp enable
|
ib sharp enable
no ib sharp enable
Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™.
The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp allocation enable
|
ib sharp allocation enable
no ib sharp allocation enable
Enables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.
The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
ib sharp smx-protocol
|
ib sharp smx-protocol {sockets | ucx}
no ib sharp smx-protocol
Configures network protocol to be used by SMX.
The no form of the command restores the network protocol to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
sockets
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp topology-api enable
|
ib sharp topology-api enable
no ib sharp topology-api enable
Enables the SHARP topology API.
The no form of the command disables the SHARP topology API.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sharp
|
show ib sharp
Displays the configuration of NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Updated the output to reflect the new settings
|
1.4.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp dump-files-generation enable
|
ib sharp dump-files-generation enable
no ib sharp dump-files-generation enable
Enables dumping SHARP's internal state to files
The no form of the command disables dumping SHARP's internal state to files
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disable
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable
|
ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable
no ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable
Enables dynamically allocated trees for each SHARP job
The no form of the command disables dynamically allocated trees for each SHARP job
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enable
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm
|
ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm <0-1>
no ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm
Sets which algorithm should be used by the dynamic tree mechanism
The no form of the command restores the algorithm used by the dynamic tree mechanism to default
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>
|
ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>
no ib sharp ib-qpc-sl
Set the IB QP context SL for SHARP data path communication
The no form of the command restores the IB QP context SL for SHARP data path communication to default
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>
|
ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>
no ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl
Sets the IB QP context SL for SHARP streaming data path communication
The no form of the command restores the IB QP context SL for SHARP streaming data path communication to default
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A