Known Issues in This Release
Ref#
Issue
3773902
Description: In congestion control, the cc-policy.conf file remains unchanged following the upgrade of the container version (with no changes made by the user)
Keywords: Congestion Control, cc-policy.conf, Upgrade, Container
Workaround: On the host, run the command:
Discovered in Release: 1.7.0
3775405
Description: : Upon UFM startup, an empty temporary folder will be created at /tmp folder every 10 minutes (due to periodic telemetry status check)
Keywords: Empty folder, temporary, /tmp
Workaround: Change instances_sessions_compatibility_interval parameter in gv.cfg to 30 minutes
Discovered in Release: v1.6.0