Known Issues in This Release

3773902

Description: In congestion control, the cc-policy.conf file remains unchanged following the upgrade of the container version (with no changes made by the user)

Keywords: Congestion Control, cc-policy.conf, Upgrade, Container

Workaround: On the host, run the command:

docker exec -it ufm cp /opt/ufm/skeleton/conf/opensm/cc-policy.conf /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/cc-policy.conf

Discovered in Release: 1.7.0

3775405

Description: : Upon UFM startup, an empty temporary folder will be created at /tmp folder every 10 minutes (due to periodic telemetry status check)

Keywords: Empty folder, temporary, /tmp

Workaround: Change instances_sessions_compatibility_interval parameter in gv.cfg to 30 minutes

Discovered in Release: v1.6.0
