Bug Fixes History
Ref#
Description
Rev 1.7.0
3754940
Description: UFM upgrade and ufm_ha_cluster configuration wiped the operating system
Keywords: UFM Upgrade, ufm_ha_cluster, OS, Wipe
Discovered in Release: 1.6.2
3752196
Description: Intermittent UFM REST API Failures
Keywords: REST API, Failure
Discovered in Release: 1.6.1
3758874
Description: manage_the_unmanaged tool failure
Keywords: manage_the_unmanaged, Failure
Discovered in Release: 1.6.2
Rev 1.6.7
4040154
Description: Fixed issue where REST API modification of partitions configuration causes PARSE ERROR and fabric flap
Keywords: REST API, Partition Modification, Parse Error, Fabric Flap
Discovered in release: v1.6.1
4012415
Description: Fixed issues with ufmRestV3 vulnerabilities
Keywords: ufmRestV3
Discovered in release: v1.6.1
Rev 1.6.1
3672810
Description: TACACS+ authorization encounter failure when attempting to execute a command with arguments that are exclusively allowed in the configuration file.
Keywords: TACACS+; Per command Authorization
Discovered in release: 1.6.0
3673626
Description: Accessing the CLI requires the entry of the sudo password.
Keywords: CLI; Login; Sudo; Password
Discovered in release: 1.6.0
Rev 1.6.0
3629287
Description: UFM3.x unstable HCA due to overheating of transceiver
Keywords: HCA overheating
Discovered in release: v1.5.0
3575882
Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down
Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down
Discovered in release: v1.4.1
3565820
Description: The UFM start command does not reflect fabric-related issues (such as "no IB interface is running")
Keywords: UFM start
Discovered in release: v1.4.3
Rev 1.5.1
3590777
Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.
Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump
Discovered in release: 1.15.0
3549795
Description: Fixed ufm_ha_cluster status to show DRBD sync status.
Keywords: ufm_ha_cluster, DRBD, Sync Status
Discovered in Release: 1.4.1
3547517
Description: Fixed UFM logs REST API returning empty result when SM logs exist on the disk.
Keywords: Logs, SM logs, Empty
Discovered in Release: 1.2.0
3469639
Description: Fixed REST RDMA server failure every couple of days, causing inability to retrieve ibdiagnet data.
Keywords: REST RDMA, ibdiagnet
Discovered in Release: 1.3.1
3499668
Description: Fixed the replacement or overwriting of the IPv4 default gateway when specifying an IPv6 default gateway
Keywords: IPv4. IPv6, Default Gateway, overwrite
Discovered in Release: 1.4.2
3499983
Description: Fixed inability to fetch bootstap certificate when the user is set to "admin"
Keywords: Bootstap certificate, "admin"
Discovered in Release: 1.4.1
3486980
Keywords: Image, Certificate, SCP
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
3486981
Description: Rectified inability to add multiple NTP servers.
Keywords: NTP Server
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
3468783
Description: Fixed UFM version update in /etc/ufm-release upon manual upgrade of UFM CLI
Keywords: UFM CLI version, Update
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0
3410826
Description: Rectified inability to modify UFM user password
Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail
Discovered in Release: 1.3.1
3461058
Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance
Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate
Discovered in Release: 1.4.0