NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.7.0-5
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.7.0-5  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

Ref#

Description

Rev 1.7.0

3754940

Description: UFM upgrade and ufm_ha_cluster configuration wiped the operating system

Keywords: UFM Upgrade, ufm_ha_cluster, OS, Wipe

Discovered in Release: 1.6.2

3752196

Description: Intermittent UFM REST API Failures

Keywords: REST API, Failure

Discovered in Release: 1.6.1

3758874

Description: manage_the_unmanaged tool failure

Keywords: manage_the_unmanaged, Failure

Discovered in Release: 1.6.2

Rev 1.6.7

4040154

Description: Fixed issue where REST API modification of partitions configuration causes PARSE ERROR and fabric flap

Keywords: REST API, Partition Modification, Parse Error, Fabric Flap

Discovered in release: v1.6.1

4012415

Description: Fixed issues with ufmRestV3 vulnerabilities

Keywords: ufmRestV3

Discovered in release: v1.6.1

Rev 1.6.1

3672810

Description: TACACS+ authorization encounter failure when attempting to execute a command with arguments that are exclusively allowed in the configuration file.

Keywords: TACACS+; Per command Authorization

Discovered in release: 1.6.0

3673626

Description: Accessing the CLI requires the entry of the sudo password.

Keywords: CLI; Login; Sudo; Password

Discovered in release: 1.6.0

Rev 1.6.0

3629287

Description: UFM3.x unstable HCA due to overheating of transceiver

Keywords: HCA overheating

Discovered in release: v1.5.0

3575882

Description: UFM event is not generated for a switch down

Keywords: UFM Event, Switch Down

Discovered in release: v1.4.1

3565820

Description: The UFM start command does not reflect fabric-related issues (such as "no IB interface is running")

Keywords: UFM start

Discovered in release: v1.4.3

Rev 1.5.1

3590777

Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.

Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump

Discovered in release: 1.15.0

3549795

Description: Fixed ufm_ha_cluster status to show DRBD sync status.

Keywords: ufm_ha_cluster, DRBD, Sync Status

Discovered in Release: 1.4.1

3547517

Description: Fixed UFM logs REST API returning empty result when SM logs exist on the disk.

Keywords: Logs, SM logs, Empty

Discovered in Release: 1.2.0

3469639

Description: Fixed REST RDMA server failure every couple of days, causing inability to retrieve ibdiagnet data.

Keywords: REST RDMA, ibdiagnet

Discovered in Release: 1.3.1

3499668

Description: Fixed the replacement or overwriting of the IPv4 default gateway when specifying an IPv6 default gateway

Keywords: IPv4. IPv6, Default Gateway, overwrite

Discovered in Release: 1.4.2

3499983

Description: Fixed inability to fetch bootstap certificate when the user is set to "admin"

Keywords: Bootstap certificate, "admin"

Discovered in Release: 1.4.1

3486980

Keywords: Image, Certificate, SCP

Discovered in Release: 1.4.0

3486981

Description: Rectified inability to add multiple NTP servers.

Keywords: NTP Server

Discovered in Release: 1.4.0

3468783

Description: Fixed UFM version update in /etc/ufm-release upon manual upgrade of UFM CLI

Keywords: UFM CLI version, Update

Discovered in Release: 1.4.0

3410826

Description: Rectified inability to modify UFM user password

Keywords: User Password, Update, Fail

Discovered in Release: 1.3.1

3461058

Description: When using the Dynamic Telemetry API to create a new telemetry instance, the log rotation mechanism will not be applied for the newly generated logs of the UFM Telemetry instance

Keywords: Dynamic, Telemetry, Log-rotate

Discovered in Release: 1.4.0

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 16, 2025
content here