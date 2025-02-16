NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature Description UFM CLI Added tab autocompletion in UFM CLI. For more information, refer to Getting Help. CLI Commands Added the following CLI commands: In Docker Container: docker load <image name>

docker pull

docker remove image <image name> <image version>

show docker images

show docker ps In UFM Process Commands ufm process health start

ufm process model start

ufm process telemetry start

ufm process sharp start

ufm process sm start In UFM Plugins: ufm plugin

show ufm plugin UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 24.01.18-4 UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.16.0-5 UFM HA Integrated with UFM HA version 5.4.0-9 MFT Package Integrated with MFT version mft-4.27.0-83 MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-1.1.9 Firmware Integrated with firmware version XX.39.2702

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.