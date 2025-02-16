Changes and New Features
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).
Feature
Description
UFM CLI
Added tab autocompletion in UFM CLI. For more information, refer to Getting Help.
CLI Commands
Added the following CLI commands:
In Docker Container:
In UFM Plugins:
UFM OS
Integrated with UFM OS version 24.01.18-4
UFM Package
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.16.0-5
UFM HA
Integrated with UFM HA version 5.4.0-9
MFT Package
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.27.0-83
MLNX_OFED
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-1.1.9
Firmware
Integrated with firmware version XX.39.2702
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.