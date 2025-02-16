Changes and New Features History

Added tab autocompletion in UFM CLI. For more information, refer to Getting Help .

Added support for AAA TACACS+. For more information, please refer to Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA) .

Added support for three TACACS+ servers for AAA - with fallback or weighted priority.

Added TACACS+ CLI command to allow the TACACS+ functionality. For more information, refer to TACACAS+ .

Enhanced CLI commands in the following chapters:

Added support for in-service upgrade in HA configuration. For more information, refer to In-Service Upgrade .

Added support for UFM Factory Reset. For more information, refer to Appendix - UFM Factory Reset .

Added support for configuring high-availability with dual-link connectivity for improving the high availability robustness

Added appliance OS license mechanism to allow accessing the Shell with "root" permissions

Added support for Command Line Interface (CLI) for initial configuration of the appliance

Removed the requirement to set the IPoIB address to the main IB interface used by UFM/SM (gv.cfg → fabric_interface). Refer to Configuring the Fabric Interface

Improved UFM HA configuration by setting UFM HA nodes using IP addresses only (removed the need of using hostnames and sync interface names)

UFM Logical Elements (Environments, Logical Servers, Networks) views are no longer available

