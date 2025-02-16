On This Page
Installation Notes
Type
Model
Latest Tested Firmware Version
NDR switches
31.2012.1068
HDR switches
27.2012.1010
EDR switches
15.2010.5108
Type
Model
Latest Tested OS Version
NDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.11.1014
HDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.11.1014
EDR switches
MLNX-OS 3.10.5002
For supported HCAs per MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.
The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:
Platform
Details
Browser
Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera or Safari
Memory
MFT Package Version
Platform
Details
MFT
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.27.0-83
UFM SM Version
Platform
Type and Version
SM
UFM package includes SM version 5.18.0
UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version
Platform
Type and Version
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.6.0