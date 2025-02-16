NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.7.0-5
Installation Notes

Supported NVIDIA Externally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Latest Tested Firmware Version

NDR switches

  • MQM9790

31.2012.1068

HDR switches

  • MQM8790

27.2012.1010

EDR switches

  • SB7790

  • SB7890

15.2010.5108

Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches

Type

Model

Latest Tested OS Version

NDR switches

  • MQM9700

MLNX-OS 3.11.1014

HDR switches

  • MQ8700

  • MCS8500

  • TQ8100-HS2F

  • TQ8200-HS2F

MLNX-OS 3.11.1014

EDR switches

  • SB7700

  • SB7780

  • SB7800

  • CS7500

  • CS7510

  • CS7520

MLNX-OS 3.10.5002

Note

For supported HCAs per MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.

UFM GUI Client Requirements

The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:

Platform

Details

Browser

Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera or Safari

Memory

  • Minimum: 6 GB

  • Recommended: 16 GB

MFT Package Version

Platform

Details

MFT

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.27.0-83


UFM SM Version

Platform

Type and Version

SM

UFM package includes SM version 5.18.0


UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version

Platform

Type and Version

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.6.0
