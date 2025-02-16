System Management

ufmapl (config) # image install ufm-appliance-1.5.0-6-omu.tar Verifying image... Extracting image... Installing image... 20230809-07_24_52: UFM-OS UPGRADE to version 23.07.18-3 STARTED 20230809-07_24_52: UFM_OS_UPGRADE [STARTED ] WARNING!!! /tmp/ufm_os_upgrade_ml2ah98f/ufm-appliance-1.5.0-4-omu/ufm-os-upgrade.sh will require a restart upon completion. OFED drivers, kernel and kernel models will not work properly until the server is rebooted!!! In case of a change to the secureboot certificate , a message will be prompted to the screen to indicate that an action is needed when restarting. 20230809-07_24_52: HighAvailability is detected, node role is: stand-by 20230809-07_24_53: Check if ufm-enterprise.service is running 20230809-07_24_53: ufm-enterprise.service is not running, continue with the upgrade 20230809-07_24_53: Extracting ISO... 20230809-07_24_53: CERTIFICATE-VALIDATION [PASSED ] 20230809-07_24_54: HA-STANDBY-MODE-ACTIVATE [PASSED ] 20230809-07_24_54: Backup HA cluster config to /var/tmp/ufm_os_upgrade_23_07_18-3/pcs_config_backup_23.07.18-3.tar.bz2 20230809-07_24_55: HA-PREPARATION [PASSED ] 20230809-07_24_55: A newer kernel version is detected: 4.15.0-213-generic, installing 20230809-07_25_22: KERNEL-UPGRADE [PASSED ] 20230809-07_25_22: Preparing MOFED repo 20230809-07_25_24: MOFED-PREPARATION [PASSED ] 20230809-07_25_24: Upgrading UFM-APPLIANCE SW 20230809-07_27_01: Upgrading UFM-APPLIANCE SW finished 20230809-07_27_01: APPLIANCE-UPGRADE [PASSED ] 20230809-07_27_01: HA-PACKAGES-UPGRADE [SKIPPED ] 20230809-07_27_01: Upgrading telemetry packages... 20230809-07_27_01: TELEMETRY-REQUIREMENTS-UPGRADE [PASSED ] 20230809-07_27_06: updating firmware 20230809-07_27_19: FW-UPGRADE [PASSED ] 20230809-07_27_19: Upgrading packages... 20230809-07_28_15: PACKAGES-UPGRADE [PASSED ] 20230809-07_28_15: Upgrading collection tools... 20230809-07_28_15: Updating FW rules 20230809-07_28_20: FIREWALL-PORTS [PASSED ] 20230809-07_28_20: UFMCLI tar is copied to /opt/ufm-os-firstboot to run on next-boot. 20230809-07_28_20: UFMCLI-PREPERATION [PASSED ] 20230809-07_28_20: HA-STANDBY-MODE-DEACTIVATE [PASSED ] 20230809-07_28_20: UFM-OS-UPGRADE [PASSED ] 20230809-07_28_20: UPGRADE finished, kernel modules, OFED and new kernel wont function properly until reboot is performed. 20230809-07_28_20: Please reboot the server. Please check log file for more details: /var/log/ufm_os_upgrade_23.07.18-3.log Upgrade steps status information: /var/log/ufm_os_upgrade_23.07.18-3_status.log.