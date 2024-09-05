Appendix - Deploying UFM Appliance from an ISO File

This section provides a step-by-step guide for deploying UFM Enterprise Appliance from an ISO file.

The ISO installation is set to use interface "eno8303" via a DHCP as default; if DHCP is unavailable, the installer will request manual intervention to set the IP address manually on "eno8303" or to skip the IP settings altogether.

If IP settings are skipped, they can be set manually after the installation. Refer to Getting Started.

If a different interface should be used, skip the IP settings when prompted.