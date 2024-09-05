NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature Description UFM OS Integrated with UFM OS version 24.08.18-1 UFM Package Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.18.1-1 MLNX_OFED Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-3.2.4.0 containing the following bug fixes Ref # Description 3893526 Fixed issue with UFM Appliance soft/hard lockups seen in ib_core and others 3869558 Fixed issue with mlxreg calls causing a page fault

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.