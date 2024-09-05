Changes and New Features
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).
|
Feature
|
Description
|
UFM OS
|
Integrated with UFM OS version 24.08.18-1
|
UFM Package
|
Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.18.1-1
|
MLNX_OFED
|
Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-3.2.4.0 containing the following bug fixes
For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.