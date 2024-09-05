On This Page
- InfiniBand Utilities
- OpenSM
- ib sm configuration import
- show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- ib sm allow-both-pkeys
- show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
- ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
- show ib sm virtualization
- ib sm virtualization enable
- ib sm virtualization ignore
- show ib sm root-guid
- ib sm root-guid
- show ib sm routing-engines
- ib sm routing-engines
- show ib sm ar-sl-mask
- ib sm ar-sl-mask
- show ib sm configuration import
- ib sm partition-config-merge
- ib sm sharp enable
- ib sm sharp ignore
- show ib sm sharp
- show ib sm log
- HCA Commands
- Partition
- NVIDIA SHARP
- ib sharp enable
- ib sharp allocation enable
- ib sharp smx-protocol
- ib sharp topology-api enable
- show ib sharp
- ib sharp dump-files-generation enable
- ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable
- ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm
- ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>
- ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>
- show ib sharp log
- show ib sharp log continuous
- show ib sharp log files
- show ib sharp log matching
- show ib sharp log not matching
InfiniBand Commands
ib ibdiagnet
|
Dib ibdiagnet [<ibdiagnet-options>]
Scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ib ibaddr
|
ib ibaddr <ibaddr options>
Shows the LID range and default GID of the target.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
The local port.
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibaddr --help"
ib ibhosts
|
ib ibhosts [matching <expression> [count]]
Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all hosts.
|
Syntax Description
|
matching
|
A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search
|
count
|
The number of times the matching expression appears
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibhosts --help"
ib iblinkinfo
|
ib iblinkinfo [<iblinkinfo-options>] [matching <expression>] [count]
Reports link info for each port in an IB fabric, node by node. Optionally, iblinkinfo can do partial scans and limit its output to parts of a fabric.
|
Syntax Description
|
matching
|
A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search
|
count
|
The number of times the matching expression appears
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib iblinkinfo --help"
ib ibnetdiscover
|
ib ibnetdiscover [matching <expression> [count]]
Assists to match more ibnetdiscover information.
|
Syntax Description
|
matching
|
A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search
|
count
|
The number of times the matching expression appears
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibnetdiscover --help".
ib ibnodes
|
ib ibnodes <ibnodes-options>
Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all nodes.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibnodes --help"
ib ibping
|
ib ibping <ibping options>
Uses vendor MADs to validate connectivity between InfiniBand nodes. On exit, (IP) ping-like output is shown.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibping --help"
ib ibportstate
|
ib ibportstate <ibportstate-options>
Gets the logical and physical port states of an InfiniBand port or disables or enables the port (only on a switch).
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibportstate --help".
ib ibqueryerrors
|
ib ibqueryerrors <ibqueryerrors-options>
Queries and reports non-zero IB port counters.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibqueryerrors --help".
ib ibroute
|
ib ibroute <ibroute-options>
Displays unicast and multicast forwarding tables of the switches.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibroute --help".
ib ibrouters
|
ib ibrouters <ibrouters-options>
Shows InfiniBand router nodes in topology.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibrouters --help".
ib ibstat
|
ib ibstat <ibstat options>
Shows the host adapters status.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibstat --help"
ib ibstatus
|
ib ibstatus <ibstatus-options>
Queries basic status of InfiniBand device(s).
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibstatus --help"
ib ibswitches
|
ib ibswitches [matching <expression> [count]]
Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all switches.
|
Syntax Description
|
matching
|
A matching expression in a form of a string to ease the information search
|
count
|
The number of times the matching expression appears
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibswitches --help"
ib ibsysstat
|
ib ibsysstat <ibsysstat options>
Obtains basic information for the specific node which may be remote. This information includes: hostname, CPUs, memory utilization.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibsysstat --help"
ib ibtracert
|
ib ibtracert <ibtracert-options>
Displays unicast or multicast route from source to destination.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib ibtracert --help".
ib perfquery
|
ib perfquery <perfquery-options>
Dumps (and optionally clears) the performance counters of the destination port (including error counters).
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib perfquery --help".
ib saquery
|
ib saquery <saquery-options>
Queries InfiniBand subnet administration attributes.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib saquery --help"
ib sminfo
|
ib sminfo <sminfo-options>
Queries the SMInfo attribute on a node.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib sminfo --help".
ib smpdump
|
ib smpdump <smpdump-options>
A general purpose SMP utility which gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib smpdump --help".
ib saquery
|
ib saquery <saquery-options>
Queries InfiniBand subnet administration attributes.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib saquery --help"
ib smparquery
|
ib smparquery <smparquery options>
Queries adaptive-routing related settings from a particular switch.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib smparquery --help"
ib smpquery
|
ib smpquery <smpquery-options>
Enables a basic subset of standard SMP queries including the following:
node info, node description, switch info, port info. Fields are displayed in human readable format.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib smpquery --help".
ib vendstat
|
ib vendstat <vendstat-options>
Uses vendor specific MADs to access beyond the IB spec vendor specific functionality.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For further information on the command, please run "ib vendstat --help"
ib sm configuration import
|
ib sm configuration import [partition-conf-user-ext] <url>
Imports the Subnet Manager configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm configuration import
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
show ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Displays if both full and limited memberships on the same partition are enabled or not.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
no ib sm allow-both-pkeys
Enables having both a full and limited membership on the same partition.
The no form of the command disables having both full and limited memberships on the same partition.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm allow-both-pkey
ib partition management defmember
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
|
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Displays whether PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port are preserved or not.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
|
ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
no ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
Preserves PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port when generating PKey tables for a certain port.
The no form of the command calculates PKey indexes belonging to the historical PKeys configured on the port.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm keep-pkey-indexes
ib sm allow-both-pkeys
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm virtualization
|
show ib sm virtualization
Displays virtualization support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm virtualization enable
ib sm virtualization ignore
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm virtualization enable
|
ib sm virtualization enable
no ib sm virtualization enable
Enables virtualization on all supported ports (default).
The no form of the command disables virtualization on all supporting ports.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm virtualization
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.
ib sm virtualization ignore
|
ib sm virtualization ignore
No virtualization support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm virtualization
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the virtualization support in case OpenSM or UFM are running.
show ib sm root-guid
|
show ib sm root-guid
Displays all configured root GUIDs for the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm root-guid
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm root-guid
|
ib sm root-guid <guid>
no ib sm root-guid <guid>
Adds a root GUID for the SM.
The no form of the command removes the GUID from the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
guid
|
The root GUID number in hexadecimal notation
For example: 0x0002c903006ad830
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm root-guid
|
Notes
|
The list of root GUIDs are relevant when the routing algorithm is up-down or fat-tree.
show ib sm routing-engines
|
show ib sm routing-engines
Displays number of CPUs configured to use for parallel calculations.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm routing-engines
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm routing-engines
|
ib sm routing-engines <engine>
Configures number of CPUs to use for parallel calculations.
|
Syntax Description
|
engine
|
Multiple routing engines can be specified separated by space. Supported engines: ar-dor, ar-ftree, ar-torus, ar-updn, chain, dfp, dfp2, dor, file, ftree, minhop, pqft, torus-2QoS, updn)
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm routing-engines
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
Displays the adaptive routing SL mask.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
ib sm ar-sl-mask <mask>
no ib sm ar-sl-mask
Configures the adaptive routing SL mask.
The no form of the command rests the mask value to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
mask
|
Range: 0x0000-0xffff
|
Default
|
0xffff
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm ar-sl-mask
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm configuration import
|
show ib sm configuration import
Displays imported subnet manager configuration files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm configuration import
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sm partition-config-merge
|
ib sm partition-config-merge
Merges the partitions.conf.user_ext into the partitions.conf and starts the heavy sweep on the SM. To use after importing the specific file or importing all configuration files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm configuration import partition-config-user-ext
|
Notes
|
The SM must be running for this command to work.
ib sm sharp enable
|
ib sm sharp enable
no ib sm sharp enable
Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ on all supporting switches.
The no form disables NVIDIA SHARP on all supporting switches.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sharp
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.
ib sm sharp ignore
|
ib sm sharp ignore
No NVIDIA SHARP support.
This command does not change the current switch configuration. If NVIDIA SHARP is enabled on the switch, it will remain enabled. If it is disabled on the switch, it will remain disabled.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sm sharp
|
Notes
|
It is not possible to modify the NVIDIA SHARP support parameter in case OpenSM is running.
show ib sm sharp
|
show ib sm sharp
Displays NVIDIA SHARP support.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib sm sharp enable
ib sm sharp ignore
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sm log
|
show ib sm log [continuous | files | matching | not]
Displays ib sm log event.
|
Syntax Description
|
continuous
|
Displays new event log messages as they arrive. Press 'Ctrl+C' to quit from output view.
|
files
|
Displays archived log files
|
matching
|
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
|
not
|
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
ib hca-vl15-window
|
ib hca-vl15-window <value>
no ib hca-vl15-window
Sets the HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.
The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default.
|
Syntax Description
|
value
|
1,2,4,8,16,32,64,128
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib hca-vl15-window
|
Notes
|
UFM system must be rebooted to apply the new configuration
show ib hca-vl15-window
|
show ib hca-vl15-window
Displays the configured HCA VL15 port receive buffer size.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib hca-vl15-window
|
Notes
|
The example shows an instance where the system has not been rebooted after implementing new configuration
ib partition management defmember
|
ib partition management defmember <type>
no ib partition management defmember
Sets the default membership for the management IB partition (default PKEY). The no form of the command resets the parameter to its default value.
|
Syntax Description
|
type
|
|
Default
|
Full membership
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib partition
|
Notes
|
show ib partition
|
show ib partition
Displays partition information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ib partition management defmember
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp enable
|
ib sharp enable
no ib sharp enable
Enables NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™.
The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp allocation enable
|
ib sharp allocation enable
no ib sharp allocation enable
Enables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.
The no form of the command disables NVIDIA SHARP allocation reservation.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
ib sharp smx-protocol
|
ib sharp smx-protocol {sockets | ucx}
no ib sharp smx-protocol
Configures network protocol to be used by SMX.
The no form of the command restores the network protocol to default.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
sockets
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp topology-api enable
|
ib sharp topology-api enable
no ib sharp topology-api enable
Enables the SHARP topology API.
The no form of the command disables the SHARP topology API.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sharp
|
show ib sharp
Displays the configuration of NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Added a note
|
1.6.0
|
Updated the output to reflect the new settings
|
1.4.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
ib sharp dump-files-generation enable
|
ib sharp dump-files-generation enable
no ib sharp dump-files-generation enable
Enables dumping SHARP's internal state to files
The no form of the command disables dumping SHARP's internal state to files
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disable
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable
|
ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable
no ib sharp dynamic-tree-allocation enable
Enables dynamically allocated trees for each SHARP job
The no form of the command disables dynamically allocated trees for each SHARP job
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enable
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm
|
ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm <0-1>
no ib sharp dynamic-tree-algorithm
Sets which algorithm should be used by the dynamic tree mechanism
The no form of the command restores the algorithm used by the dynamic tree mechanism to default
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>
|
ib sharp ib-qpc-sl <0-15>
no ib sharp ib-qpc-sl
Set the IB QP context SL for SHARP data path communication
The no form of the command restores the IB QP context SL for SHARP data path communication to default
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
0
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>
|
ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl <0-15>
no ib sharp ib-sat-qpc-sl
Sets the IB QP context SL for SHARP streaming data path communication
The no form of the command restores the IB QP context SL for SHARP streaming data path communication to default
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
1
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ib sharp
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ib sharp log
|
show ib sharp log
Displays NVIDIA SHARP log file in a scrollable pager.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
show ib sharp log continuous
|
show ib sharp log continuous
Displays new NVIDIA SHARP log messages as they happen.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
To quit from the output view, press 'Ctrl+C'.
show ib sharp log files
|
show ib sharp log files [number | matching <regex> | not ]]
Displays archived log files.
|
Syntax Description
|
number
|
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
|
matching
|
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
|
not
|
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ib sharp log matching
|
show ib sharp log matching <reg-exp>
Display NVIDIA SHARP logs that match a given regular expression.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
show ib sharp log not matching
|
show ib sharp log not matching <reg-exp>
Display NVIDIA SHARP logs that do not match a given regular expression.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.