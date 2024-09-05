On This Page
- General
- UFM License
- UFM Configuration Management
- Data Management
- Management Interface Monitoring
- UFM Logs
- show ufm logging
- ufm logging syslog enable
- ufm logging syslog
- ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
- ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
- ufm logging level
- show ufmhealth log
- show ufmhealth log files
- show ufm event log
- show ufm event log continuous
- show ufm event log files
- show ufm console log
- show ufm console log continuous
- show ufm console log files
- UFM Web Client
- ufm web-client mode
- ufm web-client associate-user
- show ufm web-client
- ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
- ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert
- ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert
- ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
- UFM Audit
- High-Availability
- UFM Multi-Port SM
- UFM Plugins
- NVP
- UFM Process Commands
UFM Commands
ufm start
|
ufm start
no ufm start
Starts UFM.
The no form of the command stops UFM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm status
|
Notes
show ufm status
|
show ufm status
Displays the status of UFM. The outcome of the command varies according to the working mode.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Updated command output
|
1.4.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
The process status can be one of the below:
ufm license install
|
ufm license install <url>
Installs a UFM license file from a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
url
|
https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm license delete
show ufm license
|
Notes
|
ufm license delete
|
ufm license delete <filename>
Deletes a UFM license file from the hard drive.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
UFM license filename
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm license install
show ufm license
|
Notes
show ufm license
|
show ufm license
Displays UFM license information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm license install
ufm license delete
|
Notes
show files ufm-license
|
show files ufm-license
Displays a list of UFM license files
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm license delete
|
Notes
ufm configuration delete
|
ufm configuration delete <zip-file>
Deletes a configuration zip file from the hard drive.
|
Syntax Description
|
zip-file
|
Zip filename to delete
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration fetch
|
Notes
ufm configuration export
|
ufm configuration export [<zip-file>]
Exports UFM configuration to a file (a zip archive).
|
Syntax Description
|
zip-file
|
UFM configuration of exporting the zip file
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration delete
ufm configuration fetch
|
Notes
|
If no zip file is provided, a zip archive is created with the name: ufm-config-<date>-<time>.zip (e.g. ufm-config-20130327-153314.zip)
ufm configuration fetch
|
ufm configuration fetch <url>
Downloads UFM configuration files from a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
url
|
The URL path from where the configuration file can be downloaded.
https, scp and sftp are supported. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration delete
|
Notes
ufm configuration import
|
ufm configuration import <zip-file> [upgrade]
Imports UFM configuration from a file (a zip archive).
|
Syntax Description
|
zip-file
|
Zip filename from which to import
|
upgrade
|
Imports UFM-SDN Appliance configuration from a previous version and upgrades it to the latest one
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm configuration upload
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration delete
ufm configuration fetch
|
Notes
ufm configuration upload
|
ufm configuration upload <filename> <url>
Uploads UFM configuration to a remote host or a USB device (a zip archive).
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
The UFM configuration of uploading the file name
|
url
|
The URL path from where the configuration file can be uploaded. Supported formats: https, scp and sftp. Example: scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm configuration export
ufm configuration import
ufm configuration delete
|
Notes
show files ufm-configuration
|
show files ufm-configuration
Displays a list of UFM configuration zip archives.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ufm data reset
|
ufm data reset
Resets the UFM data (both the configuration and the database data).
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
This command is available in standalone mode only. For resetting UFM in HA mode, refer to no ufm ha.
ufm data backup
|
ufm data backup [<backup-file>][with-telemetry]
Backs up UFM data files.
|
Syntax Description
|
backup file
|
Backup file name to be generated
|
with-telemetry
|
Backup UFM historical telemetry
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ufm data upload
|
ufm data upload <zip file> <URL>
Uploads UFM data files to a remote host or a USB device.
|
Syntax Description
|
URL
|
Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ufm data fetch
|
ufm data fetch <URL>
Deletes a UFM data archive from the hard drive.
|
Syntax Description
|
URL
|
Supported formats: http, https, ftp, tftp, scp, sftp and usb. (e.g., scp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename, usb:/path/filename)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ufm data restore
|
ufm data restore <zip file>
Restores UFM data files.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ufm data delete
|
ufm data delete <zip file>
Deletes a UFM data archive from the hard drive.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
|
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
no ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
Enables monitoring of the management interface.
The no form of the command disables monitoring of the management interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interface
show ufm mgmt-interface
|
Notes
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
|
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval <time>
Configures the management interface monitoring interval.
|
Syntax Description
|
time
|
The management interface monitoring interval. Range: 5-180 seconds.
|
Default
|
10 seconds
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface
show ufm mgmt-interface
|
Notes
ufm mgmt-interface
|
ufm mgmt-interface <interface>
Configures the management interface to be monitored.
|
Syntax Description
|
interface
|
Management interface to be monitored (e.g. eno8303, eno8403)
|
Default
|
eno8303
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
show ufm mgmt-interface
|
Notes
|
N/A
show ufm mgmt-interface
|
show ufm mgmt-interface
Displays the management interface settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm mgmt-interface monitor enable
ufm mgmt-interface monitor interval
ufm mgmt-interface
|
Notes
show ufm logging
|
show ufm logging
Displays logging configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ufm logging syslog enable
|
ufm logging syslog enable
no ufm logging syslog enable
Enable sending UFM logs to syslog.
The no form of the command disables sending UFM logs to syslog.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog
|
ufm logging syslog <host:port>
no ufm logging syslog
Sends UFM logs to a remote syslog server.
The no form of the command sends UFM logs to the local syslog server.
|
Syntax Description
|
port
|
Remote syslog hostname and port
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
|
ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
no ufm logging syslog ufm-log enable
Send UFM log messages to a syslog server
The no form of the command disables sending UFM log messages to a syslog server
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
|
ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
no ufm logging syslog ufm-events enable
Send UFM event log messages to a syslog server.
The no form disables the ability to log UFM event messages to syslog server
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
This change takes effect after UFM restart.
ufm logging level
|
ufm logging level <log-level>
Sets the severity level of certain log messages.
|
Syntax Description
|
log-level
|
|
Default
|
WARNING
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ufmhealth log
|
show ufmhealth log [continuous | files | matching | not ]]
Displays UFM health event log.
|
Syntax Description
|
continuous
|
Displays new event log messages as they arrive. Press 'Ctrl+C' to quit from output view.
|
files
|
Displays archived log files
|
matching
|
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
|
not
|
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
show ufmhealth log files
|
show ufmhealth log files [number | matching <regex> | not ]]
Displays UFM health event log.
|
Syntax Description
|
number
|
Displays new event log messages as they arrive
|
matching
|
Displays event logs that match a given regular expression
|
not
|
Displays event logs that do not meet certain criteria
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show ufm event log
|
show ufm event log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays current event log file in a scrollable pager.
|
Syntax Description
|
matching
|
Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression
|
not matching
|
Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
show ufm event log continuous
|
show ufm event log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays new event log messages as they arrive.
|
Syntax Description
|
matching
|
Displays new event log messages that match a given regular expression
|
not matching
|
Displays new event log messages that do not match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm console event log
|
Notes
|
To quit from the output view, press 'Ctrl+C'.
show ufm event log files
|
show ufm event log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]
Lists all archived log files available.
|
Syntax Description
|
file-number
|
Displays the selected archived event log file
|
matching
|
Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression
|
not matching
|
Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm event log
|
Notes
|
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
show ufm console log
|
show ufm console log [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays current console event log file in a scrollable pager.
|
Syntax Description
|
matching
|
Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression
|
not matching
|
Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
show ufm console log continuous
|
show ufm console log continuous [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]
Displays new event log messages as they arrive.
|
Syntax Description
|
matching
|
Displays new console log messages that match a given regular expression
|
not matching
|
Displays new console log messages that do not match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm console log
|
Notes
|
To quit from the output view, press 'Ctrl+C'.
show ufm console log files
|
show ufm console log files [<file-number> [matching <regex> | not matching <regex>]]
Lists all archived log files available.
|
Syntax Description
|
file-number
|
Displays the selected archived event log file
|
matching
|
Displays entries from the selected log file that match a given regular expression
|
not matching
|
Displays entries from the selected log file that do not match a given regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm console log
|
Notes
|
To quit from the output view, press 'q'.
ufm web-client mode
|
ufm web-client mode <http | https-client-authentication>
Configures Access mode to the UFM web clients.
|
Syntax Description
|
https
|
HTTPS access
|
https-client-authentication
|
HTTPS access with client authentication
|
Default
|
https
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client client-authentication
ufm web-client associate-user
|
Notes
ufm web-client associate-user
|
ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username>
no ufm web-client associate-user <san> <username>
Associates client certificate subject alternative name with a UFM user.
The no form of the command disassociates client certificate subject alternative name from a UFM user.
|
Syntax Description
|
san
|
Client certificate subject alternative name
|
username
|
UFM username
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
ufm web-client mode
ufm web-client client-authentication
|
Notes
show ufm web-client
|
show ufm web-client
Displays UFM web client settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm web-client mode
ufm web-client client-authentication
ufm web-client associate-user
|
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh enable
Enables UFM web client certificates auto-refresh.
The no form of the command disables the feature.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh ca-cert <download-url>
Sets the download URL for root/intermediate certificate.
The no form of the command clears the root/intermediate certificate auto-refresh settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
download-url
|
Download URL for root/intermediate certificate
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>
no ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh server-cert <url> <thumbprint>
Sets the download URL for server and bootstrap certificates.
The no form of the command clears the server and bootstrap certificates auto-refresh settings.
|
Syntax Description
|
url
|
https and sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username[:password]@hostname/path/filename.
|
thumbprint
|
Server certificate thumbprint
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
|
ufm web-client client-authentication cert-refresh run-now
Refreshes the server and root/intermediate certificates manually.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm web-client
|
Notes
ufm track-conf-changes enable
|
ufm track-conf-changes enable
no ufm track-conf-changes enable
Enables UFM configuration changes tracking
The no form of the command disables UFM configuration changes tracking
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
Enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm track-conf-changes
|
Notes
show ufm track-conf-changes
|
show ufm track-conf-changes
Displays UFM configuration changes tracking settings
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm track-conf-changes enable
no ufm track-conf-changes enable
|
Notes
ufm ha
|
ufm ha [failover | takeover]
Performs High Availability failover/takeover operations.
|
Syntax Description
|
failover
|
Failover can be performed only on master (active) machine
|
takeover
|
Takeover can be performed only on slave (standby) machine
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
ufm ha configure
|
ufm ha configure <standby|master> <local primary IP> <peer primary IP> <local secondary IP> <peer secondary IP> <virtual ip> <hacluster-pwd>
no ufm ha
Applies HA configuration.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
node-role
|
Master or standby
|
local-primary-ip
|
Local node primary IP address
|
peer-primary-ip
|
Peer node primary IP address
|
local-secondary-ip
|
Local node secondary IP address
|
peer-secondary-ip
|
Peer node secondary IP address
|
virtual ip
|
Virtual IP used for accessing the active (master) machine
|
hacluster-pwd
|
hacluster user password
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ufm ha configure dual-subnet
|
ufm ha configure dual-subnet <standby|master> <local primary IP> <peer primary IP> <local secondary IP> <peer secondary IP> <hacluster-pwd>
no ufm ha
Applies HA configuration for dual-subnet.
The no form of the command reverts the appliance to a standalone configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
node-role
|
Master or standby
|
local-primary-ip
|
Local node primary IP address
|
peer-primary-ip
|
Peer node primary IP address
|
local-secondary-ip
|
Local node secondary IP address
|
peer-secondary-ip
|
Peer node secondary IP address
|
hacluster-pwd
|
hacluster user password
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
ufm ha-nodes
|
ufm ha-nodes <master hostname> <standby hostname>
no ufm ha-nodes
Sets the HA nodes information in UFM configuration.
The no form of the commands clears the HA nodes information from the UFM configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
master hostname
|
The originally set master node hostname.
|
standby hostname
|
The originally set standby node hostname.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm ha-nodes
|
Notes
show ufm ha-nodes
|
show ufm ha-nodes
Shows the UFM HA configuration that is set in UFM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm ha-nodes
|
Notes
|
N/A
ufm multi-port-sm
|
ufm multi-port-sm enable
ufm multi-port-sm ha-enable
no ufm multi-port-sm enable
Enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
The no form of the command disables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs.
|
Syntax Description
|
enable – enables configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs
ha-enable – enables multi-port SM with high availability
|
Default
|
Disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm multi-port-sm
|
Notes
show ufm multi-port-sm
|
show ufm multi-port-sm
Displays whether configuring OpenSM with multiple GUIDs is enabled.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm multi-port-sm enable
|
Notes
ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
|
ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
no ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
Sets additional fabric interfaces for OpenSM.
Clears the additional fabric interfaces list.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm multi-port-sm enable
|
Notes
show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
|
show ufm additional-fabric-interfaces
Displays the additional fabric interfaces list used by OpenSM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm multi-port-sm enable
|
Notes
ufm plugin
|
ufm plugin <plugin-name> {add [tag <plugin tag>] | enable | remove | upgrade tag <plugin tag> [force] }
no ufm plugin <plugin-name> enable
Manages the UFM plugin.
The no form of the command disables the UFM plugin.
|
Syntax Description
|
add [tag <plugin tag>]
|
Adds UFM plugin with an optional plugin tag
|
enable
|
Enables UFM plugin
|
remove
|
Removes UFM plugin
|
upgrade tag <plugin tag> [force]
|
Upgrades UFM plugin data with an optional force flag which forces stops the plugin if it is running while the upgrade procedure
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.8.0
|
Added the upgrade tag <plugin tag> [force]
|
1.7.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm plugin
|
Notes
|
show ufm plugin
|
show ufm plugin
Displays UFM plugin information
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
enabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
ufm plugin add, ufm plugin remove, ufm plugin enable, no ufm plugin enable
|
Notes
nvp set
|
nvp set <file_name> <key> <value>
Changes the configuration of a file based on the key-value pair provided by the user
|
Syntax Description
|
file_name
|
Refers to the file name
|
key
|
Refers to the key
|
value
|
Refers to the value
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.8.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
nvp get
|
nvp get <file_name> <key>
Retrieve the configuration of file based on the key entered by the user
|
Syntax Description
|
file_name
|
Refers to the file name
|
key
|
Refers to the key
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.8.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
Get can retrieve the configuration of only those files, that have been modified via the nvp set.
nvp dump
|
nvp dump
Generates a JSON file containing the configuration of all the NVP-supported configuration files
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.8.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
nvp append
|
nvp append <file_name> <config_line>
Adds any new configuration line as plain text to the configuration
|
Syntax Description
|
file_name
|
Refers to the file name
|
config_line
|
Refers to the config line
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
nvp reset
|
nvp reset <file_name>
Clears the configuration file that has a plain text format
|
Syntax Description
|
file_name
|
Refers to the file name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
nvp apply
|
nvp apply
Moves all the files that have been changed via the nvp set command to their original location and restarts the UFM Server for changes to take effect.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.8.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
nvp apply force
|
nvp apply force
Performs nvp apply without any prompts.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.8.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
nvp apply
|
Notes
nvp apply no-restart
|
nvp apply no-restart
Performs nvp apply without UFM restart.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
nvp apply
|
Notes
ufm process health start
|
ufm process health start
ufm process health restart
no ufm process health start
Starts/restarts the UFM health process.
The no form of the command stops the UFM health process.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm status
|
Notes
ufm process model start
|
ufm process model start
ufm process model restart
no ufm process model start
Starts/restarts the UFM ModelMain process.
The no form of the command stops the UFM ModelMain process.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm status
|
Notes
|
When stopping the UFM ModelMain process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start the UFM ModelMain process.
ufm process telemetry start
|
ufm process telemetry start
ufm process telemetry restart
no ufm process telemetry start
Starts/restarts UFM telemetry process.
The no form of the command stops UFM telemetry process.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm status
|
Notes
|
When stopping the UFM telemetry process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start the UFM telemetry process.
ufm process sharp start
|
ufm process sharp start
ufm process sharp restart
no ufm process sharp start
Starts/restarts the NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager process.
The no form of the command stops the NVIDIA SHARP Aggregation Manager process.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm status
|
Notes
|
When stopping the SHARP Aggregation Manager process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start
the SHARP Aggregation Manager process.
ufm process telemetry start
|
ufm process telemetry start
ufm process telemetry restart
no ufm process telemetry start
Starts/restarts the UFM Telemetry process.
The no form of the command stops the UFM Telemetry process.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm status
|
Notes
|
When stopping the UFM Telemetry process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start
the UFM Telemetry process.
ufm process sm start
|
ufm process sm start
ufm process sm restart
no ufm process sm start
Starts/restarts the SM.
The no form of the command stops the SM.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show ufm status
|
Notes
|
When stopping the SM process, the UFM health is also stopped in order not to start
the SM process.