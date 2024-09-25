Changes and New Features

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.9.2
NOTE: ConnectX-7 adapters firmware (with a new GPIO configuration) improves long-term ConnectX-7 operation, and it is strongly desired that all customers upgrade to 28.39.2702 (or later).

Feature

Description

CLI Commands

Added the following CLI commands:

In NVP:

  • nvp append

  • nvp reset

  • nvp apply no-restart

In Configuration Management:

  • debug generate dump

  • show files debug-dump

  • file debug-dump

In Local and Remote Logging:

  • show log

  • logging

  • show logging

In UFM Logs:

  • show ufmhealth log

  • show ufmhealth log files

  • show ufm event log

  • show ufm event log continuous

  • show ufm event log files

  • show ufm console log

  • show ufm console log continuous

  • show ufm console log files

In OpenSM:

  • show ib sm log

In NVIDIA SHARP:

  • show ib sharp log

  • show ib sharp log continuous

  • show ib sharp log files

  • show ib sharp log matching

  • show ib sharp log not matching

In InfiniBand Utilities:

  • ib ibdiagnet

  • ib ibaddr

  • ib ibhosts

  • ib iblinkinfo

  • ib ibnetdiscover

  • ib ibnodes

  • ib ibping

  • ib ibportstate

  • ib ibqueryerrors

  • ib ibroute

  • ib ibrouters

  • ib ibstat

  • ib ibstatus

  • ib ibswitches

  • ib ibsysstat

  • ib ibtracert

  • ib perfquery

  • ib saquery

  • ib sminfo

  • ib smpdump

  • ib smparquery

  • ib smpquery

  • ib vendstat

In Data Management:

  • ufm data backup

  • ufm data upload

  • ufm data fetch

  • ufm data restore

  • ufm data delete

Tools Plugin

Updated Appendix - NVP

UFM Migration

Added the ability to migrate UFM-SDN data to UFM Enterprise appliance. Refer to Appendix - Migrating UFM-SDN Appliance Data to UFM Enterprise Appliance

UFM OS

Integrated with UFM OS version 24.07.18-5

Introduced changes to the system's GRUB ( Grand Unified Bootloader ) and Kernel behavior to improve system stability and troubleshooting. For more information, refer to Appendix - GRUB and Kernel Behavior

UFM Package

Integrated with UFM Enterprise version 6.18.0-5

UFM HA

Integrated with UFM HA version 5.6.0-4

MFT Package

Integrated with MFT version mft-4.29.0-131

MLNX_OFED

Integrated with MLNX_OFED version 23.10-3.2.2

Firmware

Integrated with firmware version XX.39.3700

For UFM Enterprise Changes and New Features, please refer to the UFM Enterprise User Manual.
