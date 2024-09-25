Document Revision History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description
|
1.9.2
|
Sep 25, 2024
|
Updated Bug Fixes in This Release
|
1.9.0
|
Aug 14, 2024
|
Updated the following sections:
Added the following sections:
Added the following CLI commands:
In NVP:
In UFM Logs:
In OpenSM:
In NVIDIA SHARP:
In Data Management:
|
1.8.2
|
Jun 24, 2024
|
Updated:
|
1.8.1
|
May 28, 2024
|
Updated:
|
1.8.0
|
May 5, 2024
|
Updated:
Added:
Added the following CLI commands:
|
1.7.0
|
February 8, 2024
|
Updated:
Added the following CLI commands:
In Docker Container:
In UFM Plugins:
|
February 19, 2024
|
1.6.2
|
January 4, 2024
|
Updated the following section:
|
1.6.1
|
December 12, 2023
|
Updated the following sections:
|
1.6.0
|
December 12, 2023
|
Updated Known Issues in This Release
|
November 21, 2023
|
Added instructions on Configuring TACACS+ and Performing AAA and Adding TACACS Users on the Server Side
|
November 5, 2023
|
Updated the following sections:
Added Appendix - Software Components Upgrade
Updated the following CLI Commands:
Added the following CLI commands:
|
1.5.1
|
August 31, 2023
|
Updated the following sections:
|
1.5.0
|
August 10, 2023
|
Updated the following sections:
Added the following sections:
Added the following CLI commands:
|
August 24, 2023
|
Added step 4 to UFM Enterprise Appliance In-Service Upgrade
|
1.4.3
|
June 20, 2023
|
Updated the following sections:
|
1.4.2
|
June 5, 2023
|
Updated the following sections:
Updated the following CLI commands:
Added the following command:
|
1.4.1
|
May 18, 2023
|
Updated the following sections:
Added the following CLI Commands:
|
1.4.0
|
May 5, 2023
|
Updated the following sections:
Added the following sections:
Added the following CLI Commands:
|
May 15, 2023
|
Added Upgrading UFM Enterprise Appliance CLI Package
|
1.3.1
|
Feb 19, 2023
|
Updated
|
Mar 16, 2023
|
Updated Changes and New Features - Added MFT package integration details
|
1.3.0
|
Feb 6, 2023
|
Updated the following sections:
Added the following sections:
|
Feb 6, 2023
|
|
1.2.1
|
Dec 1, 2022
|
Updated the following sections:
|
Dec 19, 2022
|
Updated
|
1.2.0
|
Nov 21, 2022
|
Updated the following sections:
Added the following section:
|
1.1.0
|
Jul 31, 2022
|
Updated the following sections:
Added the following section:
|
Oct 23, 2022
|
Update the following sections: