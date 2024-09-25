On This Page
Installation Notes
Supported NVIDIA Externally Managed Switches
|
Type
|
Model
|
Latest Tested Firmware Version
|
NDR switches
|
|
31.2021.4036
|
HDR switches
|
|
27.2012.4036
|
EDR switches
|
|
15.2010.4402
Supported NVIDIA Internally Managed Switches
|
Type
|
Model
|
Latest Tested OS Version
|
NDR switches
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.11.4002
NVOS 25.01.4000
|
HDR switches
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.11.4002
|
EDR switches
|
|
MLNX-OS 3.10.4400
For supported HCAs per MLNX_OFED version, please refer to MLNX_OFED Release Notes.
The platform and GUI requirements are detailed in the following tables:
|
Platform
|
Details
|
Browser
|
Edge, Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Opera or Safari
|
Memory
|
MFT Package Version
|
Platform
|
Details
|
MFT
|
Integrated with MFT version mft-4.28.0-95
UFM SM Version
|
Platform
|
Type and Version
|
SM
|
UFM package includes SM version 5.19.1
UFM NVIDIA SHARP Software Version
|
Platform
|
Type and Version
|
NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™
|
UFM package includes NVIDIA SHARP software version 3.7.0