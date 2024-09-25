On This Page
- Network Interfaces
- NTP
- Software Management
- Configuration Management
- Local and Remote Logging
- User Management and AAA
- Chassis Management
- Operating System License
- Docker Container
System Management
This section describes the commands that configure and monitor the network interface.
Interface
interface
|
interface <eno8303 | eno8403 | eno12399np0 | eno12409np1 | ib0 | ib1 | ib2 | ib3>
Enters a network interface context.
|
Syntax Description
|
eno8303
|
Management port 0 (out of band)
|
eno8403
|
Management port 1 (out of band)
|
eno12399np0
|
Management port 2 (out of band)
|
eno12409np1
|
Management port 3 (out of band)
|
ib0
|
InfiniBand interface 0
|
ib1
|
InfiniBand interface 1
|
ib2
|
InfiniBand interface 2 (UFM 3.0 only)
|
Sib3
|
InfiniBand interface 3 (UFM 3.0 only)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
show interfaces
|
show interfaces [eno8303 | eno8403 | eno12399np0 | eno12409np1 | ib0 | ib1 | ib2 | ib3]
Displays information about the network interfaces.
|
Syntax Description
|
eno8303
|
Management port 0 (out of band)
|
eno8403
|
Management port 1 (out of band)
|
eno12399np0
|
Management port 2 (out of band)
|
eno12409np1
|
Management port 3 (out of band)
|
ib0
|
InfiniBand interface 0
|
ib1
|
InfiniBand interface 1
|
ib2
|
InfiniBand interface 2 (UFM 3.0 only)
|
ib3
|
InfiniBand interface 3 (UFM 3.0 only)
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Updated example and added command syntax
|
1.4.1
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
interface <ifname> ip address <IP address> <netmask>
|
Notes
ip address
|
ip address <IP address> <netmask>
Sets the IP address and netmask of this interface.
|
Syntax Description
|
IP address
|
IPv4 address
|
netmask
|
Subnet mask of IP address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface
|
History
|
1.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
interface
|
Notes
|
The command sequence is important. The ip address command should be used first during automation since it clears both default-gateway and name-server settings
ipv6 address
|
ipv6 address <IPv6 address>/<netmask>
Configures static IPv6 address and netmask to this interface, static option is possible.
|
Syntax Description
|
IPv6 address/netmask
|
Configures a static IPv6 address and netmask. Format example: 2001:db8:1234::5678/64.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config interface management
|
History
|
1.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
Hostname
hostname
|
hostname <hostname>
Sets a static system hostname.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname
|
String
|
Default
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
ip name-server
|
ip name-server <no ip name-server>
no ip name-server
Configures DNS servers to be used.
The no form of the command clears the name server.
|
Syntax Description
|
IPv4 address
|
IPv4 address
|
IPv6 address
|
IPv6 address
|
Default
|
No server name
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Updated command description and added the a no form of the command
|
1.3.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
ufmapl (config)# ip name-server 9.9.9.9
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
The command sequence is important. The ip name-server command should be used during automation, after running the ip address and the ip default-gateway commands
{ip | ipv6} host
|
{ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
no {ip | ipv6} host <hostname> <ip-address>
Sets the static domain name.
The no form of the command clears the domain name.
|
Syntax Description
|
hostname
|
String
|
ip-address
|
IPv4 or IPv6 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show hosts
|
Notes
show hosts
|
show hosts
Displays hostname, DNS configuration, and static host mappings.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.4.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Noes
|
N/A
Routing
ip default-gateway
|
ip default-gateway <address>
no ip default-gateway <address>
Configures a static default route.
The no form of the command removes the static route.
|
Syntax Description
|
address
|
gateway IPv4 or IPv6 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Updated syntax description and added a no form of the command
|
1.3.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway 10.209.36.1
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
The command sequence is important. The ip default-gateway command should be used during automation, after running the ip address command as it requires a static IP setting
ipv6 default-gateway
|
ipv6 default-gateway <address>
no ipv6 default-gateway <address>
Configures a static default route.
The no form of the command removes the static route.
|
Syntax Description
|
address
|
gateway IPv6 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Example
|
ufmapl (config)# ip default-gateway ::1
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
The command sequence is important. The ip default-gateway command should be used during automation, after running the ip address command as it requires a static IP setting
show {ip | ipv6} route
|
show {ip | ipv6} route [static]
Displays the routing table in the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
static
|
Filters the table with the static route entries
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
{ip | ipv6} route
|
Notes
show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway
|
show {ip | ipv6} default-gateway [static]
Displays the default gateway.
|
Syntax Description
|
static
|
Displays the static configuration of the default
gateway
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
{ip | ipv6} default-gateway
|
Notes
ntp enable
|
ntp enable
Enables NTP.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.3.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
ntp server
|
ntp server <address>
no ntp server <address>
Configures an NTP server
The no form of the command removes NTP server
|
Syntax Description
|
address
|
IPv4 or IPv6 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Updated the command description and added a no form of the command
|
1.3.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
ntp peer
|
ntp peer <address>
no ntp peer <address>
Configures an NTP peer
The no form of the command removes the NTP peer
|
Syntax Description
|
address
|
IPv4 or IPv6 address
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.2
|
Added the no form of the command
|
1.3.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
image fetch
|
image fetch <URL>
Downloads a system image from a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
URL
|
HTTPS, SCP and SFTP are supported
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show images
|
Notes
|
image install
|
image install <image-name>
Installs an image file.
|
Syntax Description
|
image name
|
Specifies the image name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show images
|
Notes
|
image delete
|
image delete <image-name>
Deletes the specified image file from the hard drive.
|
Syntax Description
|
image-name
|
Specifies the image name
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show images
|
Notes
show images
|
show image
Displays information about the system images and boot parameters.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.5.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
image delete
image fetch
image install
|
Notes
File System
debug generate dump
|
debug generate dump
Generates a debug dump.e
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file debug-dump
|
Notes
|
The dump can then be manipulated using the “file debug-dump...” commands
show files debug-dump
|
show files debug-dump [<filename>]
Displays a list of debug dump files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
Displays a summary of the contents of a particular debug dump file
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
file debug-dump
|
Notes
file debug-dump
|
file debug-dump {delete {<filename> | latest} | email {<filename> | latest} | upload {{<filename> | latest} <URL>}}|
Manipulates debug dump files.
|
Syntax Description
|
filename
|
The specified file name
|
latest
|
Delete, upload, or e-mail the latest debug dump file to a remote host
|
URL
|
HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, TFTP, SCP and SFTP are supported
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show log
|
show log [continues | files [<file-number>] ] [ [not] matching <reg-exp>]
Displays the log file with optional filter criteria.
|
Syntax Description
|
continues
|
Displays the last few lines of the current log file and then continues to display new lines as they come in until the user hits Ctrl+C, similar to LINUX "tail" utility
|
files
|
Displays the list of log files
|
file-number
|
Displays an archived log file, where the number may range from 1 up to the number of archived log files available
|
[not] matching <reg-exp>
|
The file is piped through a LINUX "grep" utility to only include lines either matching, or not matching, the provided regular expression
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
|
For the following commands, to quit from the output view, use 'CTRL +C'.
For the following commands, to quit from the output view, press 'q'.
logging
|
logging [trap <log-level> | port <log-level>]
no logging [trap <log-level> | port <log-level>]
Enables sending logging messages, with ability to filter the logging messages according to their classes.
The no form of the command stops sending messages to the remote syslog server.
|
Syntax Description
|
log-level
|
|
Default
|
Remote logging is disabled
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show logging
logging local override
|
Notes
show logging
|
show logging
Displays the logging configurations.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.9.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
logging
|
Notes
User Accounts
username
|
username root disable
no username root disable
Disable logging into root account
The no form of the command reenable login into root account
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
username root password
username root password<{password>
|
username root password <password>
Changes the root user password.
|
Syntax Description
|
password
|
Specifies a password for the user in string form.
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.8.0
|
Updated command name
|
1.4.2
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
N/A
AAA Methods
aaa authentication login default
|
aaa authentication login default <auth method> [<auth method>]
Sets a sequence of authentication methods. Up to two methods can be configured.
|
Syntax Description
|
auth-method
|
Possible values:
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show aaa
|
Notes
|
Setting tacacs+ as one of the authentication methods enables tacacs.
Setting no taccas+ and only local in the authentication methods disables tacacs.
show aaa
|
show aaa
Displays the AAA configuration.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
aaa authentication login default
|
Notes
TACACS+
tacacs-server
|
tacacs-server {key <secret> | timeout <seconds>}
no tacacs-server {key | timeout}
Sets global TACACS+ server attributes.
The no form of the command resets the attributes to default values.
|
Syntax Description
|
key
|
Set a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the TACACS+ server
|
timeout
|
Timeout in seconds (1-60)
|
Default
|
1 second
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show tacacs
tacacs-server host
|
Notes
|
Each TACACS+ server can override the global secret parameter using the command "tacacs-server host"
tacacs-server host
|
tacacs-server host <ip-address> {auth-port <port> | key <secret>}
no tacacs-server host <ip-address> {auth-port <port>}
Configures TACACS+ server attributes.
The no form of the command removes the TACACS+ server.
|
Syntax Description
|
ip-address
|
TACACS+ server IP address
|
auth-port
|
TACACS+ server UDP port number
|
key
|
Set a secret key (shared hidden text string) known to the system and to the TACACS+ server
|
Default
|
Default TCP port is 49
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show tacacs
tacacs-server
|
Notes
|
show tacacs
|
show tacacs
Displays TACACS+ configurations.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Enable
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
tacacs-server
tacacs-server host
|
Notes
show resources
|
show resources
Displays system resources.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
show version
|
show version
Displays version information for the currently running system image.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.8.0
|
Updated command output, added system serial number and a note
|
1.4.2
|
Updated command output
|
1.4.0
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
N/A
|
Notes
|
For devices with IDM v1.0.0, the serial number (SN) is generated based on ODM SN since the NVIDIA SN is not available
show files system
|
show files system [detail]
Displays usage information of the file systems on the system.
|
Syntax Description
|
detail
|
Displays more detailed information on file-system
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
Any configuration mode
|
History
|
1.6.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
Notes
The following CLI commands relate to the operating system license. For UFM License CLI commands, please refer to UFM License.
license install
|
license install <url>
Installs a UFM appliance OS license file from a remote host.
|
Syntax Description
|
url
|
https, sftp are supported. Example: sftp://username:password@hostname/path/filename
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
First release
|
1.4.3
|
Added the first note in the "Notes" row.
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
license delete
show license
|
Notes
|
license delete
|
license delete
Deletes a UFM appliance OS license file from the hard drive.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
license install
show license
|
Notes
|
N/A
show license
|
show license
Displays UFM appliance OS license information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.4.1
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
license install
license delete
|
Notes
|
N/A
_shell
|
_shell
Runs a UNIX command shell such as bash. This shell command replaces the CLI; when the user exits the shell, they will be returned to the CLI.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.8.0
|
Added a note
|
1.4.1
|
First release
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
license install
license delete
show license
|
Notes
|
The OS license check is disabled by default. To enable it, set:
docker load <image name>
|
docker load <image name>
Loads a docker image from a TAR archive.
|
Syntax Description
|
image name
|
Name of the TAR image to be loaded
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
image fetch
show docker images
docker remove
|
Notes
|
The image should be downloaded into the UFM Enterprise appliance from a remote host
docker pull
|
docker pull <image-name>[:<version>]
Pulls a docker image from a docker repository.
|
Syntax Description
|
image-name [:<version>]
|
Image name
Format: Name:Version
If only “Name” is provided, “version” defaults to latest
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show docker images
docker remove
|
Notes
docker remove image <image name> <image version>
|
docker remove image <image-name> <image-version>
Removes an image from the Linux docker service.
|
Syntax Description
|
image-name
|
Name of the image to be deleted
|
image-version
|
Version of the image to be deleted
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config
|
History
|
1.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show docker images
docker remove
|
Notes
show docker images
|
show docker images
Displays docker images.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show docker ps
docker remove
docker pull
docker load
|
Notes
show docker ps
|
show docker ps
Displays docker containers.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
enable
|
History
|
1.7.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show docker images
docker remove
docker pull
docker load
|
Notes
docker exec
|
docker exec <container-name> <program-executable>
Executes a program within a running docker container.
|
Syntax Description
|
container-name
|
Name of the running docker container
|
program-executable
|
Linux command
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
1.8.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show docker images
docker remove image
|
Notes
docker prune image
|
docker prune image
Removes all dangling docker prune images.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
Configuration Mode
|
config docker
|
History
|
1.8.0
|
Example
|
|
Related Commands
|
show docker images
docker remove image
|
Notes