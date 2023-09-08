Document Revision History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description of Changes
|
6.11.1
|
Dec, 2022
|
Updated the following chapter:
|
6.11.0
|
Nov, 2022
|
Updated the following chapters:
|
6.10.0
|
Jul, 2022
|
Updated all chapters to reflect relevant changes.
|
Oct, 2022
|
Updated Uninstalling UFM
|
Nov, 2022
|
Updated High Availability Upgrade for RedHat7/8 and CentOS7/8
|
6.9
|
Apr, 2022
|
Updated the following chapters:
|
6.8
|
Dec 09, 2021
|
No changes from UFM 6.7
|
6.7
|
Jul 05, 2021
|
Updated link reference in Deploying UFM as Docker Container
|
6.6
|
Nov 02, 2020
|
Added appendix Configuring UFM Over Static IPv4 Address
|
6.5.2
|
Nov 02, 2020
|
No changes from UFM 6.5.1
|
6.5.1
|
Aug 31, 2020
|
No changes from UFM 6.5