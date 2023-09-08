NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Quick Start Guide v6.11.1
Initial Configuration

After installing the UFM® server software and before running UFM, perform the following:

  • Mandatory Configuration:

    • Configure General Settings in gv.cfg

  • Additional Configurations Options:

    • General Configuration options

    • Quality of Service

    • Activate and Enable Lossy Configuration Manager (Advanced License Only)

    • Activate and Enable Congestion Control Manager (Advanced License Only)

Configuring Fabric Interface

In most common cases, UFM is run in management mode; the UFM SM manages the InfiniBand fabric. In such cases, the only mandatory configuration is setting the fabric_interface parameter.

The fabric interface should be set to one of the InfiniBand IPoIB interfaces, which connect the UFM/SM to the fabric:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
fabric_interface = ib0

Warning

  • By default, fabric_interface is set to ib0

  • fabric_interface must be up and running before UFM startup, otherwise, UFM will not be able to run

  • fabric_interface must be configured with a valid IPv4 address before UFM startup, otherwise, UFM will not be able to run

For additional configuration options, please refer to the UFM Enterprise Additional Configurations.
