Installing UFM Server Software

Verify that a supported version of Linux is installed on your machine. For details, see UFM System Requirements.

The following table lists the packages that must be installed on your machine (according to system OS) before you install the UFM server software.

In addition, ensure the following before you begin installation:

RedHat 7 RedHat 8 Ubuntu 18.04 Ubuntu 20.04 Ubuntu 22.04 acl acl acl acl acl apr-util-openssl apr-util-openssl apache2 apache2 apache2 bc bc bc bc bc cairo conda >=4.12.0 chrpath chrpath chrpath conda >=4.12.0 gnutls conda >= 4.12.0 conda >= 4.12.0 conda >= 4.12.0 gnutls httpd cron cron cron httpd infiniband-diags gawk gawk gawk infiniband-diags iptables lftp lftp lftp iptables jansson libcurl4 libcurl4 libcurl4 lftp lftp logrotate logrotate logrotate libxml2 libmemcached python3 python3 python3 libxslt libnsl python3-pip python3-pip python3-pip mariadb libxml2 python3-venv python3-venv python3.10-venv mariadb-devel libxslt rsync rsync rsync mariadb-server mariadb snmpd snmpd snmpd mod_session mariadb-server sqlite3 sqlite3 sqlite3 mod_ssl mod_session sshpass sshpass sshpass MySQL-python mod_ssl ssl-cert ssl-cert ssl-cert net-snmp net-snmp sudo sudo sudo net-snmp-libs net-snmp-libs supervisor supervisor supervisor net-snmp-utils net-snmp-utils zip zip zip net-tools net-tools pexpect php php psmisc pip3 python3.6 psmisc python3-pip pyOpenSSL python3-virtualenv python3 qperf qperf rsync rsync sqlite sqlite sshpass sshpass sudo sudo supervisor supervisor telnet telnet unixODBC unixODBC zip