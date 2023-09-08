Upgrading UFM Software

Prior to upgrading, perform cleanup of the yum cache on both master and standby nodes.

Copy Copied! yum clean all

On CentOS7/RedHat7, check if there are any leftovers of the UFM inside the yum cache on both master and standby nodes.

Copy Copied! find /var/cache/yum/ -name "UFM" /var/cache/yum/x86_64/7Server/UFM

If there are UFM leftovers, remove them by running: