Activating Software License
Before starting the UFM software, copy your license file(s) downloaded from NVIDIA Licensing and Download Portal (volt-ufm-<serial-number>.lic) to the master server under the /opt/ufm/files/licenses directory. We recommend that you back up the license file(s).
In High Availability mode, the license files are replicated to the standby machine automatically. Your software is now activated.
Run the UFM software as described in the following sections.
Warning
When a UFM license is not provided for activation upon the first UFM installation, the UFM runs on an auto-generated evaluation license which expires after 30 days from the first start-up of the UFM.