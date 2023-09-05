Document Revision History

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Quick Start Guide v6.12.1
Revision

Date

Description of Changes

6.12.1

Feb 19, 2023

No changes

Mar 16, 2034

Updated Initial Configuration

6.12.0

Feb 6, 2023

Updated:

6.11.1

Dec, 2022

Updated the following chapter:

6.11.0

Nov, 2022

Updated the following chapters:

6.10.0

Jul, 2022

Updated all chapters to reflect relevant changes.

Oct, 2022

Updated Uninstalling UFM

Nov, 2022

Updated High Availability Upgrade for RedHat7/8 and CentOS7/8

6.9

Apr, 2022

Updated the following chapters:

6.8

Dec 09, 2021

No changes from UFM 6.7

