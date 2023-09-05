Initial Configuration

In most common cases, UFM is run in management mode; the UFM SM manages the InfiniBand fabric. In such cases, the only mandatory configuration is setting the fabric_interface parameter.

The fabric interface should be set to one of the InfiniBand IPoIB interfaces, which connect the UFM/SM to the fabric:

Copy Copied! fabric_interface = ib0

Warning By default, fabric_interface is set to ib0

fabric_interface must be up and running before UFM startup, otherwise, UFM will not be able to run

For additional configuration options, please refer to the UFM Enterprise Additional Configurations.