Installing UFM Server Software
The default UFM® installation directory is /opt/ufm.
UFM Server installation options are:
High Availability (HA) - Delivered in a separate package as of UFM v6.10.0.
The following processes might be interrupted during the installation process:
httpd (apachi2 in Ubuntu)
dhcpd
To install UFM over static IPv4 configuration (instead of DHCP) please refer to Appendix – Configuring UFM Over Static IPv4 Address before installation.
After installation:
Activate the software license
Before you run UFM, ensure that all ports used by the UFM server for internal and external communication are open and available. For the list of ports, see Used Ports in the UFM User Manual.
Verify that a supported version of Linux is installed on your machine. For details, see UFM System Requirements.
The following table lists the packages that must be installed on your machine (according to system OS) before you install the UFM server software.
In addition, ensure the following before you begin installation:
|
RedHat 7
|
RedHat 8
|
RedHat 9
|
Ubuntu 18.04
|
Ubuntu 20.04
|
Ubuntu 22.04
|
acl
|
acl
|
acl
|
acl
|
acl
|
acl
|
apr-util-openssl
|
apr-util-openssl
|
apr-util-openssl
|
apache2
|
apache2
|
apache2
|
bc
|
bc
|
bc
|
bc
|
bc
|
bc
|
cairo
|
conda >=4.12.0
|
conda >= 4.12.0
|
chrpath
|
chrpath
|
chrpath
|
conda >=4.12.0
|
gnutls
|
gnutls
|
conda >= 4.12.0
|
conda >= 4.12.0
|
conda >= 4.12.0
|
gnutls
|
httpd
|
httpd
|
cron
|
cron
|
cron
|
httpd
|
infiniband-diags
|
infiniband-diags
|
gawk
|
gawk
|
gawk
|
infiniband-diags
|
iptables
|
iptables-nft
|
lftp
|
lftp
|
lftp
|
iptables
|
jansson
|
jansson
|
libcurl4
|
libcurl4
|
libcurl4
|
lftp
|
lftp
|
lftp
|
logrotate
|
logrotate
|
logrotate
|
The computer hostname is not defined as 127.0.0.1 and localhost is defined as 127.0.0.1.
The hostname must NOT appear on the loopback address line. An example of the loopback address is: 127.0.0.1 localhost.localdomain localhost.
Disable the firewall service (/etc/init.d/iptables stop), or ensure that the required ports are open (see the prerequisite script).
SELinux is disabled.
If more than one fabric is managed by different UFM instances, set up different management network spaces for each fabric (not the same LAN).
Uninstall any previously installed Subnet Manager from the UFM server machine.
MLNX_OFED 5.x version is installed prior to installing UFM.
As of UFM v.6.12.0, it is NOT mandatory to configure the IPoIB fabric interface with an IP address.
In cases where the IP is configured, it is mandatory that the IP is permanently configured and that it starts automatically upon server reboot (the IPoIB fabric interface should be active even if the network is down).Warning
The user can set a persistent IP address using Netplan (mainly for Ubuntu systems) or modifying the interface network script (RedHat systems).
The default MLNX_OFED installation includes opensm. Remove the MLNX_OFED opensm before UFM installation like the following examples:
RedHat:
rpm -e opensm-3.3.9.MLNX_20111006_e52d5fc-0.1
Ubuntu:
apt purge opensm
By default, ib0 and eth0 are configured as primary access points for the UFM management. If different management and/or InfiniBand interfaces (including bond interfaces) are used as the primary access points, you should modify the configuration file by running the script /opt/ufm/scripts/change_fabric_config.sh as described in the section Configuring General Settings in gv.cfg.
Change the UFM Agent interface to the Ethernet and/or IPoIB interfaces used for communication with UFM Agent:
ufma_interfaces = ib0,eth0
Reliable and high-capacity out-of-band IP connectivity between the UFM Primary and Secondary servers (1 Gb Ethernet is recommended). This connectivity is used for DRBD synchronization.
Format two identical servers with dedicated disk partitions for UFM replication. Since the UFM configuration file is replicated to the standby server, both master and standby servers must have the same interfaces.
Allocate exactly the same size partition on both servers (master and slave) for the replicated data. See UFM Server Requirements for the recommended partition size.
Partitions should not be mounted and must be zeroed (the file system should not be installed on the partitions). For disk partitioning, see the Linux user manual (man fdisk).
We recommend establishing a passwordless SSH (via /root/.ssh/authorized_keys file) between the two servers before the installation.
In fabrics consisting of multiple tiers of switches, it is recommended that the management ports (ib0) of the primary and secondary UFM server be connected to different fabric switches on the same tier (the outermost edge in CLOS 5 designs).
This is because by default, UFM manages the IB fabric via ib0, port 1 of the HCA. Failure or disconnect of ib0, the IB management port, causes a failure condition in UFM resulting in HA failover.
When the management ports (ib0) of the primary and secondary UFM server are connected to the same switch, a failure of this switch will result in a disconnect of both UFMs from the fabric, and therefore UFM will not be able to manage the fabric.
Subnet Manager is running over the native InfiniBand layer, therefore bonding the IpoIB interfaces will not provide high availability. For additional information, please refer to section UFM Failover to Another Port.
The UFM installation includes the InfiniBand Performance Management module (IBPM). This module is responsible for reporting performance information back to UFM and upper layer applications. When available, this process is offloaded to the non-management port (default ib1) of the UFM server. Failure or disconnect of the non-management port (ib1) on the primary UFM server will not cause UFM to failover. By default, the UFM Health Monitoring process is configured to try to restart the IBPM. For more information, see UFM Health Configuration in the UFM User Manual.
To install the UFM server software as a standalone for InfiniBand:
Create a temporary directory (for example /tmp/ufm).
Open the UFM software zip file that you downloaded. The zip file contains the following installation files:
RedHat 7/CentOS 7/OEL 7: ufm-6.9-XXX.el7.x86_64.tgz
RedHat 8/Centos 8: ufm-X.X-XXX.el8.x86_64.tgz
Ubuntu 18.04: ufm-X.X-XXX.Ubuntu18.x86_64.tgz
Ubuntu 20.04: ufm-X.X-XXX.Ubuntu20.x86_64.tgz
Extract the installation file for your system's OS to the temporary directory that you created.
From within the temporary directory, run the following command as root:
./install.shWarning
Running with the option "-o ib" is no longer required. For automatic installation, use the -q flag.
For “quiet” installation -q flag can be added (automatically answer yes for each question the installer asks).
The UFM software is installed. You can now remove the temporary directory.
UFM can be installed in HA mode using an additional package for HA called UFM-HA.
UFM HA package requires a dedicated partition with the same name for DRBD on both servers. This guide uses /dev/sda5 as an example.
In UFM Enterprise appliance, the UFM HA package and related components (i.e. pacemaker and DRBD) are already deployed. Therefore, follow the below instructions from step 6 (Configure HA from the main server).
On both servers, Install UFM Enterprise in Stand Alone (SA) mode.Warning
Do not start UFM service.
Install the latest pcs and drbd-utils drivers on both servers.
For Ubuntu:
apt install pcs pacemaker drbd-utils
For CentOS/Red Hat:
yum install pcs pacemaker drbd84-utils kmod-drbd84
OR
yum install pcs pacemaker drbd90-utils kmod-drbd90
Download UFM-HA latest package from this link.
Extract the downloaded UFM-HA package on both servers under /tmp/.
Go to the directory you extracted /tmp/ufm_ha_XXX and run the installation script. For example:
./install.sh -l /opt/ufm/files/ -d /dev/sda5 -p enterprise
Option
Description
-l
DRBD Files Location. Must be always /opt/ufm/files/
-d
DIsk name for DRBD. For example /dev/sda5
-p
Product Name. Must use “enterprise” to UFM Enterprise
On the master server only, configure the HA nodes. To do so, from /tmp, run the configure_ha_nodes.sh command as shown in the below example:
configure_ha_nodes.sh --cluster-password
12345678--master-ip
192.168.
10.1--standby-ip
192.168.
10.2--virtual-ip
192.168.
10.5Warning
The configure_ha_nodes.sh script is located under /usr/local/bin/, therefore, by default, you do not need to use the full path to run it.
Configure HA from the main server using the following command:
configure_ha_nodes.sh --cluster-password 12345678 --master-ip 192.168.10.1 --standby-ip 192.168.10.2 --virtual-ip 192.168.10.5Warning
The --cluster-password must be at least 8 characters long.Warning
When using back-to-back ports with local IP addresses for HA sync interfaces, ensure that you add your IP addresses and hostnames to the /etc/hosts file. This is needed to allow the HA configuration to resolve hostnames correctly based on the used IP addresses.Warning
configure_ha_nodes.sh will require SSH connection to the standby server. If SSH is not configured then you will be prompted to enter the password during configuration runtime.
Option
Description
--cluster-password
UFM HA cluster password for authentication by pacemaker.
--master-ip
Master (main) server IP address
--standby-ip
Standby server IP address
--virtual-ip OR --no-vip
UFM HA cluster Virtual IP or configure HA without virtual IP
You must wait until after configuration for DRBD sync to finish depending on the size of your partition.
To start UFM HA cluster:
ufm_ha_cluster start
To check UFM HA cluster status:
ufm_ha_cluster status
To stop UFM HA cluster:
ufm_ha_cluster stop
To uninstall UFM HA, first, stop the cluster and then run the ufm_ha uninstallation script as follows:
/opt/ufm/ufm_ha/uninstall_ha.sh
To replace the standby server with a new one, run:
./replace_ha_nodes --cluster-password
123456 --master-ip
192.168.
10.1 --standby-ip
192.168.
10.2 –virtual-ip
192.168.
10.3
The replace_ha_nodes.sh command requires SSH trust established between HA nodes.
|
Option
|
Description
|
--cluster-password
|
UFM HA cluster password for authentication by pacemaker
|
--main-ip
|
Master (main) server IP address
|
--standby-ip
|
New Standby server IP address
|
--virual-ip
|
UFM HA cluster Virtual IP
|
--help
|
Show the options
UFM can be deployed as a docker container. For further information, please refer to the UFM Enterprise Docker Installation .