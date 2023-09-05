Installing UFM Server Software

Verify that a supported version of Linux is installed on your machine. For details, see UFM System Requirements.

The following table lists the packages that must be installed on your machine (according to system OS) before you install the UFM server software.

In addition, ensure the following before you begin installation:

RedHat 7 RedHat 8 RedHat 9 Ubuntu 18.04 Ubuntu 20.04 Ubuntu 22.04 acl acl acl acl acl acl apr-util-openssl apr-util-openssl apr-util-openssl apache2 apache2 apache2 bc bc bc bc bc bc cairo conda >=4.12.0 conda >= 4.12.0 chrpath chrpath chrpath conda >=4.12.0 gnutls gnutls conda >= 4.12.0 conda >= 4.12.0 conda >= 4.12.0 gnutls httpd httpd cron cron cron httpd infiniband-diags infiniband-diags gawk gawk gawk infiniband-diags iptables iptables-nft lftp lftp lftp iptables jansson jansson libcurl4 libcurl4 libcurl4 lftp lftp lftp logrotate logrotate logrotate libxml2 libmemcached libnsl python3 python3 python3 libxslt libnsl libxml2 python3-pip python3-pip python3-pip mariadb libxml2 libxslt rsync rsync rsync mariadb-devel libxslt mod_session snmpd snmpd snmpd mariadb-server mariadb mod_ssl sqlite3 sqlite3 sqlite3 mod_session mariadb-server net-snmp sshpass sshpass sshpass mod_ssl mod_session net-snmp-libs ssl-cert ssl-cert ssl-cert MySQL-python mod_ssl net-snmp-utils sudo sudo sudo net-snmp net-snmp net-tools zip zip zip net-snmp-libs net-snmp-libs php net-snmp-utils net-snmp-utils psmisc net-tools net-tools python3 pexpect php qperf php psmisc rsync pip3 python3.6 sqlite psmisc python3-pip sshpass pyOpenSSL qperf sudo python3 rsync telnet qperf sqlite sudo sshpass telnet sudo unixODBC telnet zip