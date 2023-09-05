Running UFM Server Software

Warning Currently, running UFM in Monitoring mode is not fully supported as it was in the old Java-based UI. The unsupported functionalities in Monitoring mode are not reflected in the UFM web-based UI.

For Monitoring mode, connect UFM to the fabric using port ib0 only. The fabric must have a subnet manager (SM) running on it (on another UFM, HBSM, or switch SM).

Note that when running in Monitoring mode, the following parameters are automatically overwritten in the /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm.conf file upon startup:

event_plugin_name osmufmpi

event_plugin_options --vendinfo -m 0

Any other configuration is not valid for Monitoring mode.

To run in Monitoring mode:

In the /opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg configuration file: Set monitoring_mode to yes

If required, change mon_mode_discovery_period (the default is 60 seconds)

Set reset_mode to no_reset

We recommend this setting when running multiple instances of UFM so that each port counter is not reset by different UFM instances. For more information, see Resetting Physical Port Counters in the UFM User Manual. Ensure that the LMC value set in the opensm configuration file /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm.conf is the same as the LMC value configured in the active SM. Restart the UFM Server.

The Running mode is set to Monitoring, and the frequency of fabric discovery is updated according to the setting of mon_mode_discovery_period. Go to the About window to verify that the Running mode is Monitoring.

For information about running Monitoring mode with failover to an external SM, see Running UFM in Monitoring Mode with Failover to an External SM. For information about Monitoring mode parameters and changing running mode from Monitoring mode to Management mode, see the UFM User Manual.