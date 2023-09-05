NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Quick Start Guide v6.13.1
Appendix – Configuring UFM Over Static IPv4 Address

Follow this procedure to to run UFM on a static IP configuration instead of DHCP:

  1. Modify the defined management Ethernet interface network script to be static. Run:

    # vi /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-enp1s0

    Update the required interface with the static IP configuration (IP address, netmask, broadcast, and gateway):

    NAME="enp1s0"DEVICE="enp1s0"
ONBOOT="yes"
BOOTPROTO="static"
IPADDR="10.209.37.153"
NETMASK="255.255.252.0"
BROADCAST="10.209.39.255"
GATEWAY="10.209.36.1"
TYPE=Ethernet
DEFROUTE="yes"

  2. Add host entries to the /etc/hosts file. Run:

    # vi /etc/hosts
127.0.0.1   localhost localhost.localdomain localhost4 localhost4.localdomain4
::1         localhost localhost.localdomain localhost6 localhost6.localdomain6
 
10.209.37.153 <hostname>

  3. Check hostname. Run:

    # vi /etc/hostname
<hostname>

  4. Set up DNS resolution at /etc/resolv.conf. Run:

    # vi /etc/resolv.conf
search mtr.labs.mlnx
nameserver 8.8.8.8

  5. Restart network service. Run:

    service network restart

  6. Check Configuration. Run:

    # hostname
<hostname> 
# hostname -i
10.209.37.153

