NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Quick Start Guide v6.13.1
Uninstalling UFM

UFM® Server can be uninstalled by running an uninstall script in the different server modes:

  • Standalone Mode

  • High Availability

  • Docker Deployment

Standalone Mode

To uninstall the UFM Server:

  1. Go to /opt/ufm.

  2. Run ./uninstall.sh.

    Warning

    Child interfaces are not deleted.

  3. To delete primary interfaces, restart /etc/init.d/openibd.

High Availability

To uninstall the UFM Server in high availability mode:

  1. Run the following on the master and slave to clean up the UFM HA configuration:

    ufm_ha_cluser cleanup

  2. To uninstall the UFM HA configuration, run:

    /opt/ufm/ufm_ha/uninstall_ha.sh

  3. To uninstall UFM Enterprise software, run the following on the master and slave:

    /opt/ufm/uninstall.sh

Docker Deployment

To uninstall the UFM Server in high availability mode:

  1. Run the following on the master and slave:

    ufm_ha_cluser cleanup

  2. Run:

    /opt/ufm/ufm_ha/uninstall_ha.sh

  3. Run the following on the master and slave:

    /opt/ufm/files/uninstall.sh

