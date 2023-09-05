Appendix – Configuring UFM Over Static IPv4 Address
Follow this procedure to to run UFM on a static IP configuration instead of DHCP:
Modify the defined management Ethernet interface network script to be static. Run:
# vi /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-enp1s0
Update the required interface with the static IP configuration (IP address, netmask, broadcast, and gateway):
NAME=
"enp1s0"DEVICE=
"enp1s0"ONBOOT=
"yes"BOOTPROTO=
"static"IPADDR=
"10.209.37.153"NETMASK=
"255.255.252.0"BROADCAST=
"10.209.39.255"GATEWAY=
"10.209.36.1"TYPE=Ethernet DEFROUTE=
"yes"
Add host entries to the /etc/hosts file. Run:
# vi /etc/hosts 127.0.0.1 localhost localhost.localdomain localhost4 localhost4.localdomain4 ::1 localhost localhost.localdomain localhost6 localhost6.localdomain6 10.209.37.153 <hostname>
Check hostname. Run:
# vi /etc/hostname <hostname>
Set up DNS resolution at /etc/resolv.conf. Run:
# vi /etc/resolv.conf search mtr.labs.mlnx nameserver 8.8.8.8
Restart network service. Run:
service network restart
Check Configuration. Run:
# hostname <hostname> # hostname -i 10.209.37.153