Upgrading UFM on Bare Metal Server

You can upgrade the UFM server HA software for InfiniBand from the previous release. The upgrade is performed on both servers.

To upgrade the UFM server software:

Stop UFM HA cluster: Copy Copied! master# ufm_ha_cluster stop

On both servers, extract the new UFM Enterprise package: Copy Copied! tar -xzf ufm-X.X.X-XXXXX.tgz

On the standby server, enter to the installation folder and upgrade script: Copy Copied! standby# cd /tmp/ufm-X.X.X-X. XXXX

Run the UFM upgrade script on the standby server: Copy Copied! ./upgrade.sh

On the master server, enter the installation folder.

Run the UFM upgrade script on the master server: Copy Copied! ./upgrade.sh

On both servers, download latest UFM-HA package Copy Copied! wget https:

On both servers, extract HA package under /tmp/ and enter the new directory.

On both servers, run the installation command (use the same dedicated DRBD partition for UFM HA. In the following example /dev/sda5 is used: Copy Copied! ./install.sh -l /opt/ufm/files/ -d /dev/sda5 -p enterprise