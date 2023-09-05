On This Page
Upgrading UFM on Docker Container
Upgrade the UFM container based on the existing UFM configuration files that are mounted on the server. It is important to use that same directory as a volume for the UFM installation command.
In the below example /opt/ufm_files is used.
Stop the UFM Enterprise service. Run:
systemctl stop ufm-enterprise
Remove the existing docker image. Run:
docker rmi mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
Load the new UFM Enterprise docker image. Run:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
Run the docker upgrade command:
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm/files/:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest --upgrade
Reload system manager configuration:
systemctl daemon-reload
Start UFM Enterprise service:
systemctl start ufm-enterprise
Stop HA Cluster on the master node. Run:
ufm_ha_cluster stop
Remove the old docker image from both servers. Run:
docker rmi mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
Pull the new UFM Enterprise docker image on both servers. Run:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
On the master node, run the following docker command to upgrade UFM docker. It is essential to ensure that the directory /opt/ufm/files/ is NOT empty, and to perform this command exclusively on the master node.
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm/files/:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest --upgrade
Download and extract the latest UFM HA package. Run
wget https:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm_ha_5.1.0-8.tgz
Install the extracted UFM HA package:Warning
In the below command, please modify the partition name based on the already configured DRBD partition.
./install.sh -l /opt/ufm/files/ -d /dev/sda5 -p enterprise
Configure HA. There are two methods:
Configure HA with SSH Trust - Requires passwordless SSH connection between the servers.
Configure HA without SSH Trust - Does not require passwordless SSH connection between the servers, but asks you to run configuration commands on both servers.
Configure HA with SSH Trust
On the master server only, configure the HA nodes. To do so, from /tmp, run the configure_ha_nodes.sh command as shown in the below example
configure_ha_nodes.sh --cluster-password
12345678\ --local-primary-ip
10.10.
50.1\ --peer-primary-ip
10.10.
50.2\ --local-secondary-ip
192.168.
10.1\ --peer-secondary-ip
192.168.
10.2\ --no-vipWarning
The script configure_ha_nodes.sh is is located under /usr/local/bin/, therefore, by default, you do not need to use the full path to run it.Warning
The --cluster-password must be at least 8 characters long.Warning
To set up a Virtual IP for UFM and gain access to UFM through this IP, regardless of which server is running UFM, you may employ the --no-vip OR --virtual-ip command and provide an IP address as an argument. This can be achieved by navigating to https://<Virtual-IP>/ufm on your web browser.Warning
When using back-to-back ports with local IP addresses for HA sync interfaces, ensure that you add your IP addresses and hostnames to the /etc/hosts file. This is needed to allow the HA configuration to resolve hostnames correctly based on the IP addresses you are using.Warning
configure_ha_nodes.sh requires SSH connection to the standby server. If SSH trust is not configured, then you are prompted to enter the SSH password of the standby server during configuration runtime
Depending on the size of your partition, wait for the configuration process to complete and DRBD sync to finish.
Configure HA without SSH Trust
If you cannot establish an SSH trust between your HA servers, you can use ufm_ha_cluster directly to configure HA. To configure HA, follow the below instructions:Warning
Please change the variables in the commands below based on your setup.
[On Standby Server] Run the following command to configure Standby Server:
ufm_ha_cluster config -r standby \ --local-primary-ip
10.10.
50.1\ --peer-primary-ip
10.10.
50.2\ --local-secondary-ip
192.168.
10.1\ --peer-secondary-ip
192.168.
10.2\ --hacluster-pwd
123456789\ --no-vip
[On Master Server] Run the following command to configure Master Server:
ufm_ha_cluster config -r master --local-primary-ip
10.10.
50.1\ --peer-primary-ip
10.10.
50.2\ --local-secondary-ip
192.168.
10.1\ --peer-secondary-ip
192.168.
10.2\ --hacluster-pwd
123456789\ --no-vip
You must wait until after configuration for DRBD sync to finish depending on the size of your partition.
Start UFM HA cluster. Run:
ufm_ha_cluster start