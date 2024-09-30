NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Quick Start Guide v6.14.0

About This Document
This guide is intended for field personnel and provides step-by-step instructions for installing and running the NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise software, and installing and activating the license.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding technical support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
