Installing UFM on Bare Metal Server- Standalone Mode

To install the UFM server software as a standalone for InfiniBand:

  1. Create a temporary directory (for example /tmp/ufm).

  2. Open the UFM software zip file that you downloaded. The zip file contains the following installation files:

    • RedHat 7/CentOS 7/OEL 7: ufm-X.X-XXX.el7.x86_64.tgz

    • RedHat 8/Centos 8: ufm-X.X-XXX.el8.x86_64.tgz

    • Ubuntu 18.04: ufm-X.X-XXX.Ubuntu18.x86_64.tgz

    • Ubuntu 20.04: ufm-X.X-XXX.Ubuntu20.x86_64.tgz

    • Ubuntu 22.04: ufm-X.X-XXX.Ubuntu22.x86_64.tgz

  3. Extract the installation file for your system's OS to the temporary directory that you created.

  4. From within the temporary directory, run the following command as root:

    ./install.sh

    Warning

    Running with the option "-o ib" is no longer required. For automatic installation, use the -q flag.

    For “quiet” installation -q flag can be added (automatically answer yes for each question the installer asks).

    Warning

    Export MULTISUBNET_CONSUMER=1 environment variable before running the installation script to install the UFM server in Multisubnet Consumer mode.

The UFM software is installed. You can now remove the temporary directory.
