NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Quick Start Guide v6.15.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Quick Start Guide v6.15.2  Document Revision History

Document Revision History

Revision

Date

Description of Changes

6.15.2

Jan 5, 2024

No changes

6.15.1

Dec 11, 2023

No changes

6.15.0

Nov 5, 2023

No changes

Nov 30, 2023

Updated:

6.14.1

Aug 31, 2023

No changes

6.14.0

Aug 10, 2023

Updated:

Added:

6.13.1

May 18, 2023

No changes

Jul 16, 2023

Added a third method to configure HA cluster in single link configuration. See Installing UFM on Bare Metal Server - High Availability Mode and Installing UFM on Docker Container - High Availability Mode.

6.13.0

May 5, 2023

Updated:

6.12.1

Feb 19, 2023

No changes

Mar 16, 2034

Updated Initial Configuration

6.12.0

Feb 6, 2023

Updated:

6.11.1

Dec, 2022

Updated the following chapter:

6.11.0

Nov, 2022

Updated the following chapters:

6.10.0

Jul, 2022

Updated all chapters to reflect relevant changes.

Oct, 2022

Updated Uninstalling UFM

Nov, 2022

Updated High Availability Upgrade for RedHat7/8 and CentOS7/8

6.9

Apr, 2022

Updated the following chapters:

6.8

Dec 09, 2021

No changes from UFM 6.7

6.7

Jul 05, 2021

Updated link reference in Deploying UFM as Docker Container

6.6

Nov 02, 2020

Added appendix Configuring UFM Over Static IPv4 Address

6.5.2

Nov 02, 2020

No changes from UFM 6.5.1

6.5.2

Nov 02, 2020

No changes from UFM 6.5.1

6.5.1

Aug 31, 2020

No changes from UFM 6.5
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 5, 2024
content here