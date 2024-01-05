On This Page
Installing UFM on Docker Container - High Availability Mode
Install pacemaker, pcs, and drbd-utils on both servers
A partition for DRBD on each server (with the same name on both servers) such as /dev/sdd1. Recommended partition size is 10-20 GB, otherwise DRBD sync will take a long time to complete.
CLI command hostname -i must return the IP address of the management interface used for pacemaker sync correctly (update /etc/hosts/ file with machine IP)
Create the directory on each server under /opt/ufm/files/ with read/write permissions on each server. This directory will be used by UFM to mount UFM files, and it will be synced by DRBD.
On the main server, install UFM Enterprise container with the command below:
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \
-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
-v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \
-v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \
-v /tmp/license_file/:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \
mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
--install
On the standby (secondary) server, install the UFM Enterprise container like the following example with the command below:
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \
-v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
-v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \
-v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \
mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
--install
Download the UFM-HA package on both servers using the following command:
wget https:
//download.nvidia.com/ufm/ufm_ha_5.3.0-17.tgz
For SHA256:
wget https:
//download.nvidia.com/ufm/ufm_ha_5.3.0-17.tgz.sha256sum
For more information on the UFM-HA package and all installation and configuration options, please refer to UFM High Availability User Guide.
[On Both Servers] Extract the downloaded UFM-HA package under /tmp/
[On Both Servers] Go to the extracted directory /tmp/ufm_ha_XXX and run the installation script. For example, if your DRBD partition is /dev/sda5 run the following command:
./install.sh -l /opt/ufm/files/ -d /dev/sda5 -p enterprise
There are the three methods to configure the HA cluster:
Configure HA with SSH Trust (Dual Link Configuration) - Requires passwordless SSH connection between the servers.
Configure HA without SSH Trust (Dual Link Configuration) - Does not require passwordless SSH connection between the servers, but asks you to run configuration commands on both servers.
Configure HA without SSH Trust (Single Link Configuration) - Can be used in cases where only one link is available among the two UFM HA nodes/servers.
Configure HA with SSH Trust (Dual Link Configuration)
On the master server only, configure the HA nodes. To do so, from /tmp, run the configure_ha_nodes.sh command as shown in the below example
configure_ha_nodes.sh \ --cluster-password
12345678\ --master-primary-ip
10.10.
50.1\ --standby-primary-ip
10.10.
50.2\ --master-secondary-ip
192.168.
10.1\ --standby-secondary-ip
192.168.
10.2\ --no-vipWarning
The script configure_ha_nodes.sh is is located under /usr/local/bin/, therefore, by default, you do not need to use the full path to run it.Warning
The --cluster-password must be at least 8 characters long.Warning
When using back-to-back ports with local IP addresses for HA sync interfaces, ensure that you add your IP addresses and hostnames to the /etc/hosts file. This is needed to allow the HA configuration to resolve hostnames correctly based on the IP addresses you are using.Warning
configure_ha_nodes.sh requires SSH connection to the standby server. If SSH trust is not configured, then you are prompted to enter the SSH password of the standby server during configuration runtime
Depending on the size of your partition, wait for the configuration process to complete and DRBD sync to finish. To check the DRBD sync status, run:
ufm_ha_cluster status
Configure HA without SSH Trust (Dual Link Configuration)
If you cannot establish an SSH trust between your HA servers, you can use ufm_ha_cluster directly to configure HA. You can see all the options for configuring HA in the Help menu:
ufm_ha_cluster config -h
To configure HA, follow the below instructions:
Please change the variables in the commands below based on your setup.
[On Standby Server] Run the following command to configure Standby Server:
ufm_ha_cluster config -r standby -e <peer ip address> -l <local ip address> -p <cluster_password>
[On Master Server] Run the following command to configure Master Server:
ufm_ha_cluster config -r master -e <peer ip address> -l <local ip address> -p <cluster_password> -i <virtual ip address>
Configure HA without SSH Trust (Single Link Configuration)
This is not the recommended configuration and, in case of network failure, it might cause HA cluster split brain.
If you cannot establish an SSH trust between your HA servers, you can use ufm_ha_cluster directly to configure HA. To configure HA, follow the below instructions:
Please change the variables in the commands below based on your setup.
[On Standby Server] Run the following command to configure Standby Server:
ufm_ha_cluster config \ -r standby \ -e
10.212.
145.5\ -l
10.212.
145.6\ --enable-single-link
[On Master Server] Run the following command to configure Master Server:
ufm_ha_cluster config -r master \ -e
10.212.
145.6\ -l
10.212.
145.5\ -i
10.212.
145.50\ --enable-single-link
You must wait until after configuration for DRBD sync to finish, depending on the size of your partition. To check the DRBD sync status, run:
ufm_ha_cluster status
IPv6 Example:
ufm_ha_cluster config -r standby -l fcfc:fcfc:
209:
224:20c:29ff:fee7:d5f2 -e fcfc:fcfc:
209:
224:20c:29ff:fecb:
4962--enable-single-link -p some_secret
Starting HA Cluster
To start UFM HA cluster:
ufm_ha_cluster start
To check UFM HA cluster status:
ufm_ha_cluster status
To stop UFM HA cluster:
ufm_ha_cluster stop
To uninstall UFM HA, first stop the cluster and then run the uninstallation command as follows:
/opt/ufm/ufm_ha/uninstall_ha.sh