Upgrading UFM Software
After UFM installation, UFM detects existing UFM versions previously installed on the machine and prompts you to run a clean install of the new version or to upgrade. We recommend backing up the UFM configuration before upgrading the UFM as specified in the section UFM Database and Configuration File Backup.
Note
Upgrading the UFM Enterprise software version is supported up to two previous GA software versions (GA -1 or GA -2).
For example, if you wish to upgrade to UFM Enterprise v6.11.0, it is possible to do so only from UFM Enterprise v6.9.0 or v6.10.0.