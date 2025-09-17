Appendix – Restoring UFM Data

Note These instructions apply in high availability scenario only.

In the event of an in-service upgrade failure, the previous version of UFM's data will be safeguarded as a backup in the " /opt/ufm/BACKUP " directory, formatted as " ufm_upgrade_backup_<prev_version>-<new_version<_<date>.zip ."

To restore the data on the unupgraded node, follow these steps:

Copy the backup file from the upgraded node to the unupgraded node using the following command: Copy Copied! scp /opt/ufm/BACKUP/ufm_upgrade_backup_<prev_version>-<new_version<_<date>.zip root@<unupgraded_node_ip>:/opt/ufm/BACKUP/ Perform a failover of UFM to the master node, which is mandatory for data mount migration (including '/opt/ufm/files') to the master node: On the Master node, execute: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster takeover Stop UFM on the unupgraded node: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster stop Restore UFM configuration files from the backup: Copy Copied! /opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_restore.sh -f /opt/ufm/BACKUP/ufm_upgrade_backup_<prev_version>-<new_version<_<date>.zip Start UFM on the unupgraded node (Note: Only the upgraded node can function until the upgrade issue is resolved, and failovers will not work).

Now, the issue that caused the upgrade failure can be addressed. If the problem is resolved, you can attempt the in-service upgrade again by failing UFM over to the upgraded node.

Alternatively, if needed, you can revert the changes made by reinstalling the old UFM version on the upgraded node.