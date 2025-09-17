Document Revision History
Revision
Date
Description of Changes
6.15.8
Jun 30, 2025
No changes
6.15.4
Mar 1, 2024
No changes
6.15.1
Dec 11, 2023
No changes
6.15.0
Nov 5, 2023
No changes
Nov 30, 2023
Updated:
6.14.1
Aug 31, 2023
No changes
6.14.0
Aug 10, 2023
Updated:
Added:
6.13.1
May 18, 2023
No changes
Jul 16, 2023
Added a third method to configure HA cluster in single link configuration. See Installing UFM on Bare Metal Server - High Availability Mode and Installing UFM on Docker Container - High Availability Mode.
6.13.0
May 5, 2023
Updated:
6.12.1
Feb 19, 2023
No changes
Mar 16, 2034
Updated Initial Configuration
6.12.0
Feb 6, 2023
Updated:
6.11.1
Dec, 2022
Updated the following chapter:
6.11.0
Nov, 2022
Updated the following chapters:
6.10.0
Jul, 2022
Updated all chapters to reflect relevant changes.
Oct, 2022
Updated Uninstalling UFM
Nov, 2022
Updated High Availability Upgrade for RedHat7/8 and CentOS7/8
6.9
Apr, 2022
Updated the following chapters:
6.8
Dec 09, 2021
No changes from UFM 6.7
6.7
Jul 05, 2021
Updated link reference in Deploying UFM as Docker Container
6.6
Nov 02, 2020
Added appendix Configuring UFM Over Static IPv4 Address
6.5.2
Nov 02, 2020
No changes from UFM 6.5.1
6.5.2
Nov 02, 2020
No changes from UFM 6.5.1
6.5.1
Aug 31, 2020
No changes from UFM 6.5