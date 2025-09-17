Installing UFM Server Software

Verify that a supported version of Linux is installed on your machine. For details, see UFM System Requirements.

The following table lists the packages that must be installed on your machine (according to the system OS) before you install the UFM server software.

RedHat 7 RedHat 8 RedHat 9 Ubuntu 18.04 Ubuntu 20.04 Ubuntu 22.04 acl acl acl acl acl acl apr-util-openssl apr-util-openssl apr-util-openssl apache2 apache2 apache2 bc bc bc bc bc bc cairo gnutls gnutls chrpath chrpath chrpath gnutls httpd httpd cron cron cron httpd iptables iptables-nft gawk gawk gawk iptables jansson jansson lftp lftp lftp lftp lftp lftp libcurl4 libcurl4 libcurl4 libxml2 libnsl libnsl logrotate logrotate logrotate libxslt libxml2 libxml2 python3 python3 python3 mod_session libxslt libxslt qperf qperf qperf mod_ssl mod_session mod_session rsync rsync rsync net-snmp mod_ssl mod_ssl snmpd snmpd snmpd net-snmp-libs net-snmp net-snmp sqlite3 sqlite3 sqlite3 net-snmp-utils net-snmp-libs net-snmp-libs sshpass sshpass sshpass net-tools net-snmp-utils net-snmp-utils ssl-cert ssl-cert ssl-cert php net-tools net-tools sudo sudo sudo psmisc php php telnet telnet telnet python3 psmisc psmisc zip zip zip python3-libs python36 python3 qperf qperf qperf rsync rsync rsync sqlite sqlite sqlite sshpass sshpass sshpass sudo sudo sudo telnet telnet telnet zip zip zip

In addition, ensure the following before you begin installation: