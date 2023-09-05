On This Page
Logging REST API
Description – retrieve different types of logs
Request URL – /ufmRest/app/logs/<type>
Types –
Event
SM
UFM
Description – get log file of a specific type
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/logs/<type>[&length=<number>]
Length is an optional limit on the number of returned lines and defaults to 500. It cannot be set to more than 10000
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response – content attribute will contain the logs text
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)
Description – create a file with log entries from a specific time range (including archived logs)
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/logs/<type>/history?start=<timestamp>&end=<timestamp>[&length=<number>][&tz=<timezone>]
Start and end are the time range in milliseconds
Length is an optional limit on the number of returned lines and defaults to configuration option max_history_lines (100000)
Tz is an optional timezone and defaults to utc. Must be one of these values.
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response – the HTTP Response Location Header will contain URI with job ID created for generating the file. Once the job is successfully finished, its Summary field will have the following format:
{"result_exceeds_limit":false,"file_name":"event_history_admin","limit":10000}
Where limit is the given/default length, result_exceeds_limit indicates whether increasing the limit will return more data, and file_name points to the result file. The file can be obtained by using:
GET /ufm_web/<file_name>
Status Codes
202 – accepted. Job ID created successfully.
400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters)