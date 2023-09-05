On This Page
Client Authentication REST API
Description: Get client authentication settings
URL: GET /ufmRest/app/client_authentication/settings
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data: N/A
Response:
{ "enable": true, "client_cert_sans": [ { "san": "ufm-test.net", "user": "ufmsysadmin" } ], "ssl_cert_hostnames": [ "ufm-test.net" ], "ssl_cert_file": "Present", "ca_intermediate_cert_file": "Present", "cert_auto_refresh": { "enabled": true, "root_intermediate_certs_url": https://test.net, "ssl_cert_url": https://rest.net, "ssl_cert_thumbprint": "41EBA872F116E720E494A0AE1ED357EF8A0C60C9", "last_checked": "2022-03-15 11:35:40", "last_updated": "2022-03-15 11:35:40", "bootstrap_cert_file": "Present" } }
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
Description: Configure settings
URL: PUT /ufmRest/app/client_authentication/settings
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data format:
{ "enable": true, "client_cert_sans": [ { "san": "ufm-test.net", "user": "ufmsysadmin" } ], "ssl_cert_hostnames": [ "ufm-test.net" ], "cert_auto_refresh": { "enable": true, "root_intermediate_certs_url": https://test.net2, "ssl_cert_url": passwordhttps://test.net, "ssl_cert_thumbprint": "2268BDD79DF7FD9C818EB97F315AE0F35D223A16", "bootstrap_pfx_password": "password", "bootstrap_cert_file": base64 test format "bootstrap_pfx_password_file": }
Response: N/AWarning
Only switches to "auto-refresh after refresh.
The bootstrap_cert_file file should be made up of base64 strings
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 - Bad Request (bad or missing parameters)
404 – Resource does not exist
Bootstrap certificate bootstrap_pfx_password_file and bootstrap_pfx_password options are mutually exclusive, only one should be provided.
Description: Update certificates
URL: POST /ufmRest/app/client_authentication/auto_refresh_certificates
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data: N/A
Response: N/AWarning
After the certificates are updated, the system switches to client certificates.
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – Bad Request (bad or missing parameters)
Description: Delete client certificates return to user/password
URL: DELETE /ufmRest/app/client_authentication/settings
Request Content Type – Application/json
Request Data: N/A
Response: "Success"
Status Codes:
200 – Ok
400 – Bad Request (bad or missing parameters)
404 - Resource does not exist