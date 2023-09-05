On This Page
Events and Periodic Reports Recipients Configuration REST API
Description – manages recipients of events and periodic reports, including getting, adding, removing, and deleting existing recipients
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/smtp/recipients
Main operations
Get recipients list
Add new recipients
Delete existing recipients
Update existing recipients
Description – get recipients list of events or periodic reports
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/smtp/recipients ?recipients_type=("events", "periodic_report")Warning
Note: recipients_type should either be “events” or “periodic_report”
Request Content Type – application/json
Response
{ "recipients":[ "anasb@mellanox.com" ], "recipients_type":"events" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – bad request
Description – adds new recipients of the events or periodic reports
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/smtp/recipients
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{ "recipients":[ "anasb@mellanox.com" ], "recipients_type":"events" }
Status Codes
201 – created
404 – bad request
Description – deletes existing recipients from the events or periodic reports
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/app/smtp/recipients
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{ "recipients":[ "anasb@mellanox.com" ], "recipients_type":"events" }
Status Codes
204 – NO CONTENT
404 – bad request
Description – updates the recipients of the events or periodic reports
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/smtp/recipients
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{ "old_recipients":[ "anasb@mellanox.com" ], "new_recipients":[ "new@mellanox.com" ], "recipients_type":"events" }
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – bad request