NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.12.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.12.0  Unhealthy Ports REST API

On This Page

Unhealthy Ports REST API

  • Description – manages unhealthy ports in OpenSM

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Main Operations

    • Get unhealthy ports

    • Mark unhealthy ports as healthy

    • Mark healthy ports as unhealthy

Get Unhealthy Ports

  • Description – get all ports that are marked as healthy from OpenSM

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [
    {
        "PeerLID": "18", 
        "PeerPortNumber": 6, 
        "UnhealthyPortNumber": 1, 
        "PeerGUID": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "PeerPort": "switch-ec4034/6", 
        "UnhealthyNode": "r-dmz-ufm135", 
        "UnhealthyPort": "r-dmz-ufm135/HCA-1/1", 
        "State": "Info", 
        "PeerPortDname": "6", 
        "Condition": "MANUAL", 
        "PeerNode": "switch-ec4034", 
        "StatusTime": "Wed Apr 29 00:05:32 2020", 
        "UnhealthyPortDname": "HCA-1/1", 
        "UnhealthyGUID": "248a0703002e628e"
    }
]

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Mark Unhealthy Ports as Healthy

  • Description – marks unhealthy ports as healthy

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {  
   "ports":[  
      "0002c9030060dc20_10"
   ],
   "ports_policy":"HEALTHY"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Mark Healthy Ports as Unhealthy

  • Description – mark healthy ports as unhealthy, and send the action that you want to apply on this port
    Action: ["no_discover", "isolate"]

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
   "ports":[
      "0002c9030060dc20_10"
   ],
   "ports_policy":"UNHEALTHY",
   "action":"no_discover"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – bad request

Mark All Unhealthy Ports as Healthy at Once

  • Description – mark all unhealthy ports as healthy at once

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/app/unhealthy_ports

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Request Data

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    {
  "ports": [
    "ALL"
  ],
  "ports_policy": "HEALTHY"
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Connectivity

  • Description – get unhealthy port.

  • Request URL – GET app/unhealthy_ports.

  • Parameter

    • Connectivity

      • host-to-switch

      • switch-to-switch

Warning

Example: /ufmRestV2/app/unhealthy_ports?connectivity=host-to-switch
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here