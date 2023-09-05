Alarms REST API

[ { "event_type": 702, "event_count": 1, "timestamp": "2019-03-06 16:28:25.249", "description": "Unhealthy IB Port", "counter": "N/A", "object_name": "f45214030028c732_10", "object_path": "default / Switch: switch-6473dc / NA / 10", "name": "IB Port reported as unhealthy", "reason": "Peer Port default / Computer: r-ufm49 mlx4_0 / NA / 1 is considered by SM as unhealthy due to UNRESPONSIVE.", "duration": "0 s", "type": 71, "id": 13, "severity": "Warning" }, { "event_type": 702, "event_count": 1, "timestamp": "2019-03-06 16:28:25.250", "description": "Unhealthy IB Port", "counter": "N/A", "object_name": "0002c9030021f892_2", "object_path": "default / Computer: r-ufm142 HCA-1 / NA / 2", "name": "IB Port reported as unhealthy", "reason": "Peer Port default / Switch: switch-6473dc / NA / 5 is considered by SM as unhealthy due to UNRESPONSIVE.", "duration": "0 s", "type": 71, "id": 14, "severity": "Warning" } ]