NVIDIA SHARP Resource Allocation REST API
SHARPv2 must be running (enable_SHARP = true) and the NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ allocation parameter must be enabled (enable_SHARP_alloction = true) for this API to trigger resource (GUID) allocations and deallocations within SHARP.
Description – configures NVIDIA SHARP allocations (reservations)
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/SHARP/allocate_resources
Main Operations
Set GUIDs for PKey in UFM actions API
Set GUIDs for PKey in PKey GUID API
Get all SHARP reservations
Get a specific SHARP reservation
Create a new SHARP Reservation
Delete SHARP reservation
Update SHARP reservation
Description – sets GUIDs for PKEY using UFM Actions API
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/actions/set_guids_for_pkey
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
"pkey": "0x1", "index0": false, "ip_over_ib": true, "guids": [ "f452140300383a02" ]
Note: An empty GUID list deallocates GUIDs for the specified PKey.
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
403 – FORBIDDEN
404 – NOT_FOUND
Description – sets GUIDs for PKEY using PKey GUID API
Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/pkeys/set_guids_for_pkey
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ "pkey": "0x11", "index0": false, "ip_over_ib": true, "membership": "full", "guids": [ "248a0703008a850a" ] }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
403 – FORBIDDEN
404 – NOT_FOUND
Description – retrieves all SHARP reservations
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/ app/SHARP/allocate_reseources
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
{ "anas1":{ "pkey":"0x12", "guids":["0x248a0703008a850a", "0x248a0703008a850b"] }, "anas2":{ "pkey":"0x12", "guids": ["0xf452140300383a01", "0xf452140300383a02"] } }
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Description – Get specific SHARP reservation by app_id
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/SHARP/allocate_resources/<app_id>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
404 – NOT_FOUND
{
"anas1":{
"pkey": "0x12",
"guids": ["0x248a0703008a850a", "0x248a0703008a850b"]
}
}
The following API is replacing the deprecated SHARP API presented in earlier versions of this UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.
Description – Create a new SHARP reservation
Request URL – POST /app/sharp/resources
Request Content-Type – Application/json
Status Codes
202 – ACCEPTED (if all nodes were added successfully to created allocation)
206 – PARTIAL (if not all nodes were added to created allocation because they are not found in the fabric.)
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Request Data
Name
Value
Default
Description
Mandatory/Optional
App_id
String
None
"0x7fff" (This is the default management pkey) Application id.
It is also the identifier of this nodes allocation
Mandatory
App_resources_limit
Integer
-1
Application resources limitation
Optional
Hosts_names
String
None
A string of hosts names separated by a comma, to be added to sharp allocation.
Example:
"r-ufm77,r-ufm51"
Optional
Port_guids
list
None
List of ports guids Example:
["f452140300383a01", "f452140300383a02"]
Optional
pkey
Hexadecimal string between "0x0001"-"0x7ffe" exclusive
"0x7fff" (This is the default management pkey)
Created network PKey to be used by Sharp
Optional
Examples:
Create SHARP allocation by sending hosts_names:
{
"app_id":
"99",
"hosts_names":
"r-ufm51,r-ufm55",
"pkey":
"0x12",
"app_resources_limit": -
1}
Create SHARP allocation by sending port_guids:
{
"app_id":
"99",
"port_guids": [
"f452140300383a01",
"f452140300383a02"],
"pkey":
"0x12",
"app_resources_limit": -
1}
The following API is replacing the deprecated SHARP API presented in earlier versions of the UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.
Description - Delete SHArP Allocation
Request URL - DELETE /app/sharp/resources/<app_id>
Request Content-Type – Application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
400 – BAD_REQUEST
The following API is replacing the deprecated SHARP API presented in earlier versions of this UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.
Description - Update SHArP Allocation
Request URL: PUT /app/sharp/resources/<app_id>
Request Content-Type – Application/json
Status Codes
202 – ACCEPTED
206 - PARTIAL
400 – BAD_REQUEST
Body Examples:
Update SHARP allocation by sending hosts_names:
{
"hosts_names":
"r-ufm51,r-ufm77"}
Update SHARP allocation by sending port_guids:
{
"hosts_names":[
"f452140300383a01",
"f452140300383a02"] }