NVIDIA SHARP Resource Allocation REST API

Warning

SHARPv2 must be running (enable_SHARP = true) and the NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™ allocation parameter must be enabled (enable_SHARP_alloction = true) for this API to trigger resource (GUID) allocations and deallocations within SHARP.

  • Description – configures NVIDIA SHARP allocations (reservations)

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/SHARP/allocate_resources

  • Main Operations

    • Set GUIDs for PKey in UFM actions API

    • Set GUIDs for PKey in PKey GUID API

    • Get all SHARP reservations

    • Get a specific SHARP reservation

    • Create a new SHARP Reservation

    • Delete SHARP reservation

    • Update SHARP reservation

Set GUIDs for PKey in UFM Actions API

  • Description – sets GUIDs for PKEY using UFM Actions API

  • Request URL – POST /ufmRest/actions/set_guids_for_pkey

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    "pkey": "0x1",
  "index0": false,
  "ip_over_ib": true,
  "guids": [
    "f452140300383a02"
  ]

  • Note: An empty GUID list deallocates GUIDs for the specified PKey.

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

    • 403 – FORBIDDEN

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

Set GUIDs for PKey in PKey GUID API

  • Description – sets GUIDs for PKEY using PKey GUID API

  • Request URL – PUT /ufmRest/resources/pkeys/set_guids_for_pkey

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
  "pkey": "0x11",
  "index0": false,
  "ip_over_ib": true,
  "membership": "full",
  "guids": [
    "248a0703008a850a"
  ]
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

    • 403 – FORBIDDEN

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

Get All Reservations

  • Description – retrieves all SHARP reservations

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/ app/SHARP/allocate_reseources

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    {
   "anas1":{
      "pkey":"0x12",
      "guids":["0x248a0703008a850a", "0x248a0703008a850b"]
   },
   "anas2":{
      "pkey":"0x12",
      "guids": ["0xf452140300383a01", "0xf452140300383a02"]
   }
}

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Get Specific SHARP Reservation

  • Description – Get specific SHARP reservation by app_id

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/app/SHARP/allocate_resources/<app_id>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

    • 404 – NOT_FOUND

{
   "anas1":{
      "pkey": "0x12",
      "guids": ["0x248a0703008a850a", "0x248a0703008a850b"]
   }
}

Create a New SHARP Reservation

Warning

The following API is replacing the deprecated SHARP API presented in earlier versions of this UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.

  • Description – Create a new SHARP reservation

  • Request URL – POST /app/sharp/resources

  • Request Content-Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED (if all nodes were added successfully to created allocation)

    • 206 – PARTIAL (if not all nodes were added to created allocation because they are not found in the fabric.)

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

  • Request Data

    Name

    Value

    Default

    Description

    Mandatory/Optional

    App_id

    String

    None

    "0x7fff" (This is the default management pkey) Application id.

    It is also the identifier of this nodes allocation

    Mandatory

    App_resources_limit

    Integer

    -1

    Application resources limitation

    Optional

    Hosts_names

    String

    None

    A string of hosts names separated by a comma, to be added to sharp allocation.

    Example:

    "r-ufm77,r-ufm51"

    Optional

    Port_guids

    list

    None

    List of ports guids Example:

    ["f452140300383a01", "f452140300383a02"]

    Optional

    pkey

    Hexadecimal string between "0x0001"-"0x7ffe" exclusive

    "0x7fff" (This is the default management pkey)

    Created network PKey to be used by Sharp

    Optional

Examples:

  • Create SHARP allocation by sending hosts_names:

    {
"app_id":"99",
"hosts_names":"r-ufm51,r-ufm55", 
"pkey":"0x12",
"app_resources_limit": -1
}

  • Create SHARP allocation by sending port_guids:

    {
"app_id":"99",
"port_guids": ["f452140300383a01", "f452140300383a02"],
"pkey":"0x12",
"app_resources_limit": -1
}

Delete SHARP Reservation

Warning

The following API is replacing the deprecated SHARP API presented in earlier versions of the UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.

  • Description - Delete SHArP Allocation

  • Request URL - DELETE /app/sharp/resources/<app_id>

  • Request Content-Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

Update SHARP Reservation

Warning

The following API is replacing the deprecated SHARP API presented in earlier versions of this UFM Enterprise REST API Guide.

  • Description - Update SHArP Allocation

  • Request URL: PUT /app/sharp/resources/<app_id>

  • Request Content-Type – Application/json

  • Status Codes

    • 202 – ACCEPTED

    • 206 - PARTIAL

    • 400 – BAD_REQUEST

  • Body Examples:

    • Update SHARP allocation by sending hosts_names:

      {
    "hosts_names":"r-ufm51,r-ufm77"
}

    • Update SHARP allocation by sending port_guids:

      {
   "hosts_names":["f452140300383a01", "f452140300383a02"]
}

