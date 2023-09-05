NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.12.1
Ports REST API

Description – returns information about all ports in the fabric, ports of a specific system, or all active and external ports in the fabric

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/ports

  • Main Operations

    • Get all ports

    • Get port/s by name

    • Get all ports of a system

    • Get all active ports

    • Get all external ports

Get All Ports

  • Description – lists all ports in the fabric

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/ports

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response – Get all ports by system type (/ufmRest/resources/ports?sys_type=Switch).

    [
  {
    "description": "Switch IB Port",
    "number": 33,
    "external_number": 33,
    "physical_state": "Link Up",
    "path": "default \/ Switch: r-dmz-ufm-sw49 \/ NA \/ 33",
    "tier": 4,
    "lid": 8,
    "mirror": "disable",
    "logical_state": "Active",
    "capabilities": [
      "healthy_operations",
      "reset",
      "disable",
      "get_cables_info"
    ],
    "mtu": 4096,
    "peer_port_dname": "HCA-1\/1",
    "severity": "Info",
    "active_speed": "FDR",
    "enabled_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR"
    ],
    "supported_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR"
    ],
    "active_width": "4x",
    "enabled_width": [
      "1x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "supported_width": [
      "1x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "dname": "33",
    "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm131",
    "peer": "0c42a103008b3bd0_1",
    "peer_node_guid": "0c42a103008b3bd0",
    "systemID": "0002c903007b78b0",
    "node_description": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49:33",
    "name": "0002c903007b78b0_33",
    "module": "N\/A",
    "peer_lid": 9,
    "peer_guid": "0c42a103008b3bd0",
    "peer_node_description": "r-dmz-ufm131 HCA-1",
    "guid": "0002c903007b78b0"
  },
  {
    "description": "Switch IB Port",
    "number": 30,
    "external_number": 30,
    "physical_state": "Link Up",
    "path": "default \/ Switch: r-dmz-ufm-sw49 \/ NA \/ 30",
    "tier": 4,
    "lid": 8,
    "mirror": "disable",
    "logical_state": "Active",
    "capabilities": [
      "healthy_operations",
      "reset",
      "disable",
      "get_cables_info"
    ],
    "mtu": 4096,
    "peer_port_dname": "HCA-1\/2",
    "severity": "Info",
    "active_speed": "FDR",
    "enabled_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR"
    ],
    "supported_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR"
    ],
    "active_width": "4x",
    "enabled_width": [
      "1x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "supported_width": [
      "1x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "dname": "30",
    "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm137",
    "peer": "248a0703002e61db_2",
    "peer_node_guid": "248a0703002e61da",
    "systemID": "0002c903007b78b0",
    "node_description": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49:30",
    "name": "0002c903007b78b0_30",
    "module": "N\/A",
    "peer_lid": 16,
    "peer_guid": "248a0703002e61db",
    "peer_node_description": "r-dmz-ufm137 mlx5_1",
    "guid": "0002c903007b78b0"
  },
  {
    "description": "Switch IB Port",
    "number": 23,
    "external_number": 23,
    "physical_state": "Link Up",
    "path": "default \/ Switch: r-ufm-sw95 \/ NA \/ 23",
    "tier": 4,
    "lid": 18,
    "mirror": "disable",
    "logical_state": "Active",
    "capabilities": [
      "healthy_operations",
      "reset",
      "disable",
      "get_cables_info"
    ],
    "mtu": 4096,
    "peer_port_dname": "HCA-1\/1",
    "severity": "Info",
    "active_speed": "EDR",
    "enabled_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR"
    ],
    "supported_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR"
    ],
    "active_width": "4x",
    "enabled_width": [
      "1x",
      "2x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "supported_width": [
      "1x",
      "2x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "dname": "23",
    "peer_node_name": "r-dcs96",
    "peer": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1",
    "peer_node_guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a",
    "systemID": "b8599f0300fc6de4",
    "node_description": "r-ufm-sw95:23",
    "name": "b8599f0300fc6de4_23",
    "module": "N\/A",
    "peer_lid": 6,
    "peer_guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a",
    "peer_node_description": "r-dcs96 HCA-1",
    "guid": "b8599f0300fc6de4"
  },
  {
    "description": "Switch IB Port",
    "number": 28,
    "external_number": 28,
    "physical_state": "Link Up",
    "path": "default \/ Switch: r-dmz-ufm-sw49 \/ NA \/ 28",
    "tier": 2,
    "lid": 8,
    "mirror": "disable",
    "logical_state": "Active",
    "capabilities": [
      "healthy_operations",
      "reset",
      "disable",
      "get_cables_info"
    ],
    "mtu": 4096,
    "peer_port_dname": "29",
    "severity": "Info",
    "active_speed": "FDR",
    "enabled_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR"
    ],
    "supported_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR"
    ],
    "active_width": "4x",
    "enabled_width": [
      "1x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "supported_width": [
      "1x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "dname": "28",
    "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49",
    "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_29",
    "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0",
    "systemID": "0002c903007b78b0",
    "node_description": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49:28",
    "name": "0002c903007b78b0_28",
    "module": "N\/A",
    "peer_lid": 8,
    "peer_guid": "0002c903007b78b0",
    "peer_node_description": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49:29",
    "guid": "0002c903007b78b0"
  }...

  • Response with brief flag (/ufmRest/resources/ports?brief=true&active=true&page_number=1&rpp=10&sorting=system_name[asc],dname[asc])

    {
  "total_resources": 30,
  "filtered_resources": 28,
  "num_of_pages": 3,
  "first_index": 1,
  "last_index": 10,
  "data": [
    {
      "system_name": "r-dcs96",
      "system_ip": "0.0.0.0",
      "peer_ip": "0.0.0.0",
      "lid": 6,
      "mirror": "disable",
      "logical_state": "Active",
      "capabilities": [
        "healthy_operations",
        "reset",
        "disable"
      ],
      "mtu": 4096,
      "peer_port_dname": "23",
      "severity": "Info",
      "active_speed": "EDR",
      "enabled_speed": [
        "SDR",
        "DDR",
        "QDR",
        "FDR",
        "EDR"
      ],
      "supported_speed": [
        "SDR",
        "DDR",
        "QDR",
        "FDR",
        "EDR"
      ],
      "active_width": "4x",
      "enabled_width": [
        "1x",
        "4x"
      ],
      "supported_width": [
        "1x",
        "4x"
      ],
      "dname": "HCA-1/1",
      "peer_node_name": "r-ufm-sw95",
      "peer": "b8599f0300fc6de4_23",
      "peer_node_guid": "b8599f0300fc6de4",
      "systemID": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a",
      "node_description": "r-dcs96 HCA-1",
      "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1",
      "module": "N/A",
      "peer_lid": 18,
      "peer_guid": "b8599f0300fc6de4",
      "peer_node_description": "r-ufm-sw95:23",
      "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a",
      "system_capabilities": [
        "fw_inband_upgrade"
      ],
      "system_mirroring_template": false
    },
    {
      "system_name": "r-dcs96",
      "system_ip": "0.0.0.0",
      "peer_ip": "0.0.0.0",
      "lid": 3,
      "mirror": "disable",
      "logical_state": "Active",
      "capabilities": [
        "healthy_operations",
        "reset",
        "disable"
      ],
      "mtu": 4096,
      "peer_port_dname": "24",
      "severity": "Info",
      "active_speed": "EDR",
      "enabled_speed": [
        "SDR",
        "DDR",
        "QDR",
        "FDR",
        "EDR"
      ],
      "supported_speed": [
        "SDR",
        "DDR",
        "QDR",
        "FDR",
        "EDR"
      ],
      "active_width": "4x",
      "enabled_width": [
        "1x",
        "4x"
      ],
      "supported_width": [
        "1x",
        "4x"
      ],
      "dname": "HCA-1/2",
      "peer_node_name": "r-ufm-sw95",
      "peer": "b8599f0300fc6de4_24",
      "peer_node_guid": "b8599f0300fc6de4",
      "systemID": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a",
      "node_description": "r-dcs96 HCA-2",
      "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2",
      "module": "N/A",
      "peer_lid": 18,
      "peer_guid": "b8599f0300fc6de4",
      "peer_node_description": "r-ufm-sw95:24",
      "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b",
      "system_capabilities": [
        "fw_inband_upgrade"
      ],
      "system_mirroring_template": false
    },
    {
      "system_name": "r-dcs96",
      "system_ip": "0.0.0.0",
      "peer_ip": "0.0.0.0",
      "lid": 11,
      "mirror": "disable",
      "logical_state": "Active",
      "capabilities": [
        "healthy_operations",
        "reset",
        "disable"
      ],
      "mtu": 4096,
      "peer_port_dname": "19",
      "severity": "Info",
      "active_speed": "FDR",
      "enabled_speed": [
        "SDR",
        "DDR",
        "QDR",
        "FDR",
        "EDR"
      ],
      "supported_speed": [
        "SDR",
        "DDR",
        "QDR",
        "FDR",
        "EDR"
      ],
      "active_width": "4x",
      "enabled_width": [
        "1x",
        "4x"
      ],
      "supported_width": [
        "1x",
        "4x"
      ],
      "dname": "HCA-2/1",
      "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49",
      "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_19",
      "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0",
      "systemID": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a",
      "node_description": "r-dcs96 HCA-3",
      "name": "b8599f03000a77d0_1",
      "module": "N/A",
      "peer_lid": 8,
      "peer_guid": "0002c903007b78b0",
      "peer_node_description": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49:19",
      "guid": "b8599f03000a77d0",
      "system_capabilities": [
        "fw_inband_upgrade"
      ],
      "system_mirroring_template": false
    }...

  • Status Codes

    • 200 – OK

Get Port/s by Name

  • Description – get specific port/s using their names

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/ports/<port-name1>,<port-name2>,…

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "peer_lid": 6, 
        "number": 9, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "0002c9030021f972_2", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "HCA-1/2", 
        "guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "peer_node_guid": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "lid": 11, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [], 
        "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Switch IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "tier": 4, 
        "path": "default / Switch: r-dmz-ufm-sw49 / NA / 9", 
        "name": "0002c903007b78b0_9", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "9", 
        "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm134", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 9
    }, 
    {
        "peer_lid": 18, 
        "number": 2,
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_20", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "20", 
        "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b", 
        "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "lid": 4, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reset", 
            "healthy_operations", 
            "disable"
        ], 
        "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-1/2", 
        "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-1/2", 
        "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 2
    }
]

  • Code Status

    • 200 – OK

    • 404 – NOT FOUND—port not found (by name)

Get All System Ports

  • Description – lists all ports of a specific system

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/ports?system=<system-name>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "peer_lid": 18, 
        "number": 2, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_20", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "20", 
        "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b", 
        "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "lid": 4, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [
"reset", 
            "healthy_operations", 
            "disable"
        ], 
        "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-1/2", 
        "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-1/2", 
        "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 2
    }, 
    {
        "peer_lid": 11, 
        "number": 2, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_20", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "20", 
        "guid": "b8599f03000a77d1", 
        "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "lid": 15, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reset", 
            "healthy_operations", 
            "disable"
        ], 
        "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-2/2", 
        "name": "b8599f03000a77d1_2", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-2/2", 
        "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 2
    }, 
    {
        "peer_lid": 18, 
        "number": 1, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_19", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "19", 
        "guid": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a", 
        "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "lid": 3, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reset", 
            "healthy_operations", 
            "disable"
        ], 
        "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-1/1", 
        "name": "ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-1/1", 
        "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 1
    }, 
    {
        "peer_lid": 11, 
        "number": 1, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_19", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "19", 
        "guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "lid": 14, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reset", 
            "healthy_operations", 
            "disable"
        ],
        "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "b8599f03000a77d0", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dcs96 / NA / HCA-2/1", 
        "name": "b8599f03000a77d0_1", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-2/1", 
        "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 1
    }
]

  • Code Status

    • 200 – OK

Get All Active Ports

  • Description – lists all active ports of a specific system, or for all systems

  • Request URL
    GET /ufmRest/resources/ports?active=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
    or
    GET /ufmRest/resources/ports?system=<system-name>&active=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "peer_lid": 11, 
        "number": 2, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_9", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "9", 
        "guid": "0002c9030021f972", 
        "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "lid": 6, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [], 
        "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm134 / NA / HCA-1/2", 
        "name": "0002c9030021f972_2", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-1/2", 
        "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 2
}, 
    {
        "peer_lid": 11,
        "number": 1, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_8", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "8", 
        "guid": "0002c9030021f971", 
        "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "lid": 1, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [], 
        "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm134 / NA / HCA-1/1", 
        "name": "0002c9030021f971_1", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-1/1", 
        "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 1
    }, 
    {
        "peer_lid": 18, 
        "number": 2, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_32",
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "32", 
        "guid": "248a0703002e6293", 
        "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "lid": 10, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reset", 
            "healthy_operations", 
            "disable"
        ], 
        "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm139 / NA / HCA-1/2", 
        "name": "248a0703002e6293_2", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-1/2", 
        "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 2
    }, 
    {
        "peer_lid": 18, 
        "number": 1, 
"module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_31", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "31", 
        "guid": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "lid": 9, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reset", 
            "healthy_operations", 
            "disable"
        ], 
        "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm139 / NA / HCA-1/1", 
        "name": "248a0703002e6292_1", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-1/1", 
        "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 1
    }, 
    ...

  • Code Status

    • 200 – OK

Get All External Ports

  • Description – lists all external ports of a specific system, or for all systems

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/ports?external=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
    {
        "peer_lid": 11, 
        "number": 2, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_9", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "9", 
        "guid": "0002c9030021f972", 
        "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "lid": 6, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [], 
        "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm134 / NA / HCA-1/2", 
        "name": "0002c9030021f972_2", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-1/2", 
        "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 2
    }, 
    {
        "peer_lid": 11, 
        "number": 1, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "0002c903007b78b0_8", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "8", 
        "guid": "0002c9030021f971", 
        "peer_node_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", 
        "lid": 1, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [], 
        "active_speed": "14.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "systemID": "0002c9030021f970", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm134 / NA / HCA-1/1", 
        "name": "0002c9030021f971_1", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-1/1", 
        "peer_node_name": "r-dmz-ufm-sw49", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 1
    }, 
    {
        "peer_lid": 18, 
        "number": 2, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_32", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "32", 
        "guid": "248a0703002e6293", 
        "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "lid": 10, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reset", 
            "healthy_operations", 
            "disable"
        ], 
        "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        "systemID": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm139 / NA / HCA-1/2", 
        "name": "248a0703002e6293_2", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-1/2", 
        "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 2
    }, 
    {
        "peer_lid": 18, 
        "number": 1, 
        "module": "N/A", 
        "physical_state": "Link Up", 
        "peer": "248a070300f88fe0_31", 
        "enabled_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        ], 
        "mirror": "disable", 
        "peer_port_dname": "31", 
        "guid": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "peer_node_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", 
        "lid": 9, 
        "severity": "Info", 
        "logical_state": "Active", 
        "capabilities": [
            "reset", 
            "healthy_operations", 
            "disable"
        ], 
        "active_speed": "25.0 Gbps", 
        "enabled_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "supported_width": [
            "1x", 
            "4x"
        ], 
        "description": "Computer IB Port", 
        "supported_speed": [
            "2.5 Gbps", 
            "5.0 Gbps", 
            "10.0 Gbps", 
            "14.0 Gbps", 
            "25.0 Gbps"
        "systemID": "248a0703002e6292", 
        "tier": 1, 
        "path": "default / Computer: r-dmz-ufm139 / NA / HCA-1/1", 
        "name": "248a0703002e6292_1", 
        "active_width": "4x", 
        "dname": "HCA-1/1", 
        "peer_node_name": "switch-ec4034", 
        "mtu": 4096, 
        "external_number": 1
    }, 
    ...

  • Code Status

    • 200 – OK

Get List of All High BER Ports

  • Description – lists all high BER ports

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/ports?high_ber_only=true

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
  {
    "description": "Switch IB Port",
    "number": 1,
    "external_number": 1,
    "physical_state": "Link Up",
    "path": "default(1) / Switch: mantaray177 / MCS8500 L10 10 / 1 / 1",
    "tier": 3,
    "high_ber_severity": "Critical",
    "lid": 42365,
    "mirror": "disable",
    "logical_state": "Active",
    "capabilities": [
      "healthy_operations",
      "reset",
      "disable",
      "get_cables_info"
    ],
    "mtu": 2048,
    "peer_port_dname": "L10/U2/19",
    "severity": "Info",
    "active_speed": "HDR",
    "enabled_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR"
    ],
    "supported_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR",
      "NDR"
    ],
    "active_width": "4x",
    "enabled_width": [
      "1x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "supported_width": [
      "1x",
      "2x",
      "4x",
      "8x",
      "12x"
    ],
    "dname": "L10/U1/1",
    "peer_node_name": "mantaray177",
    "peer": "98039b0300a2b814_19",
    "peer_node_guid": "b8599f0300065d16",
    "systemID": "b8599f0300065d16",
    "node_description": "mantaray177:L10/U1/1",
    "name": "98039b0300a2b804_1",
    "module": "N/A",
    "peer_lid": 42368,
    "peer_guid": "98039b0300a2b814",
    "peer_node_description": "mantaray177:L10/U2/19",
    "guid": "98039b0300a2b804",
    "system_name": "mantaray177",
    "system_ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "peer_ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "system_capabilities": [
      "burn_cables_transceivers"
    ],
    "system_mirroring_template": false
  },
  {
    "description": "Switch IB Port",
    "number": 3,
    "external_number": 3,
    "physical_state": "Link Up",
    "path": "default(1) / Switch: mantaray177 / MCS8500 L10 10 / 1 / 3",
    "tier": 3,
    "high_ber_severity": "Critical",
    "lid": 42365,
    "mirror": "disable",
    "logical_state": "Active",
    "capabilities": [
      "healthy_operations",
      "reset",
      "disable",
      "get_cables_info"
    ],
    "mtu": 2048,
    "peer_port_dname": "L10/U2/17",
    "severity": "Info",
    "active_speed": "HDR",
    "enabled_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR"
    ],
    "supported_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR",
      "NDR"
    ],
    "active_width": "4x",
    "enabled_width": [
      "1x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "supported_width": [
      "1x",
      "2x",
      "4x",
      "8x",
      "12x"
    ],
    "dname": "L10/U1/3",
    "peer_node_name": "mantaray177",
    "peer": "98039b0300a2b814_17",
    "peer_node_guid": "b8599f0300065d16",
    "systemID": "b8599f0300065d16",
    "node_description": "mantaray177:L10/U1/3",
    "name": "98039b0300a2b804_3",
    "module": "N/A",
    "peer_lid": 42368,
    "peer_guid": "98039b0300a2b814",
    "peer_node_description": "mantaray177:L10/U2/17",
    "guid": "98039b0300a2b804",
    "system_name": "mantaray177",
    "system_ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "peer_ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "system_capabilities": [
      "burn_cables_transceivers"
    ],
    "system_mirroring_template": false
  },
  {
    "description": "Switch IB Port",
    "number": 4,
    "external_number": 4,
    "physical_state": "Link Up",
    "path": "default(1) / Switch: mantaray177 / MCS8500 L10 10 / 1 / 4",
    "tier": 3,
    "high_ber_severity": "Critical",
    "lid": 42365,
    "mirror": "disable",
    "logical_state": "Active",
    "capabilities": [
      "healthy_operations",
      "reset",
      "disable",
      "get_cables_info"
    ],
    "mtu": 2048,
    "peer_port_dname": "L10/U2/18",
    "severity": "Info",
    "active_speed": "HDR",
    "enabled_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR"
    ],
    "supported_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR",
      "NDR"
    ],
    "active_width": "4x",
    "enabled_width": [
      "1x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "supported_width": [
      "1x",
      "2x",
      "4x",
      "8x",
      "12x"
    ],
    "dname": "L10/U1/4",
    "peer_node_name": "mantaray177",
    "peer": "98039b0300a2b814_18",
    "peer_node_guid": "b8599f0300065d16",
    "systemID": "b8599f0300065d16",
    "node_description": "mantaray177:L10/U1/4",
    "name": "98039b0300a2b804_4",
    "module": "N/A",
    "peer_lid": 42368,
    "peer_guid": "98039b0300a2b814",
    "peer_node_description": "mantaray177:L10/U2/18",
    "guid": "98039b0300a2b804",
    "system_name": "mantaray177",
    "system_ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "peer_ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "system_capabilities": [
      "burn_cables_transceivers"
    ],
    "system_mirroring_template": false
  }
]

Get List of High BER Ports with Specific Severity

  • Description – lists high BER ports based on severity (warning or error)

  • Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/ports?high_ber_only=true&high_ber_severity=error

  • Request Content Type – Application/json

  • Response

    [
  {
    "description": "Switch IB Port",
    "number": 1,
    "external_number": 1,
    "physical_state": "Link Up",
    "path": "default(1) / Switch: mantaray177 / MCS8500 L10 10 / 1 / 1",
    "tier": 3,
    "high_ber_severity": "Critical",
    "lid": 42365,
    "mirror": "disable",
    "logical_state": "Active",
    "capabilities": [
      "healthy_operations",
      "reset",
      "disable",
      "get_cables_info"
    ],
    "mtu": 2048,
    "peer_port_dname": "L10/U2/19",
    "severity": "Info",
    "active_speed": "HDR",
    "enabled_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR"
    ],
    "supported_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR",
      "NDR"
    ],
    "active_width": "4x",
    "enabled_width": [
      "1x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "supported_width": [
      "1x",
      "2x",
      "4x",
      "8x",
      "12x"
    ],
    "dname": "L10/U1/1",
    "peer_node_name": "mantaray177",
    "peer": "98039b0300a2b814_19",
    "peer_node_guid": "b8599f0300065d16",
    "systemID": "b8599f0300065d16",
    "node_description": "mantaray177:L10/U1/1",
    "name": "98039b0300a2b804_1",
    "module": "N/A",
    "peer_lid": 42368,
    "peer_guid": "98039b0300a2b814",
    "peer_node_description": "mantaray177:L10/U2/19",
    "guid": "98039b0300a2b804",
    "system_name": "mantaray177",
    "system_ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "peer_ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "system_capabilities": [
      "burn_cables_transceivers"
    ],
    "system_mirroring_template": false
  },
  {
    "description": "Switch IB Port",
    "number": 3,
    "external_number": 3,
    "physical_state": "Link Up",
    "path": "default(1) / Switch: mantaray177 / MCS8500 L10 10 / 1 / 3",
    "tier": 3,
    "high_ber_severity": "Critical",
    "lid": 42365,
    "mirror": "disable",
    "logical_state": "Active",
    "capabilities": [
      "healthy_operations",
      "reset",
      "disable",
      "get_cables_info"
    ],
    "mtu": 2048,
    "peer_port_dname": "L10/U2/17",
    "severity": "Info",
    "active_speed": "HDR",
    "enabled_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR"
    ],
    "supported_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR",
      "NDR"
    ],
    "active_width": "4x",
    "enabled_width": [
      "1x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "supported_width": [
      "1x",
      "2x",
      "4x",
      "8x",
      "12x"
    ],
    "dname": "L10/U1/3",
    "peer_node_name": "mantaray177",
    "peer": "98039b0300a2b814_17",
    "peer_node_guid": "b8599f0300065d16",
    "systemID": "b8599f0300065d16",
    "node_description": "mantaray177:L10/U1/3",
    "name": "98039b0300a2b804_3",
    "module": "N/A",
    "peer_lid": 42368,
    "peer_guid": "98039b0300a2b814",
    "peer_node_description": "mantaray177:L10/U2/17",
    "guid": "98039b0300a2b804",
    "system_name": "mantaray177",
    "system_ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "peer_ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "system_capabilities": [
      "burn_cables_transceivers"
    ],
    "system_mirroring_template": false
  },
  {
    "description": "Switch IB Port",
    "number": 4,
    "external_number": 4,
    "physical_state": "Link Up",
    "path": "default(1) / Switch: mantaray177 / MCS8500 L10 10 / 1 / 4",
    "tier": 3,
    "high_ber_severity": "Critical",
    "lid": 42365,
    "mirror": "disable",
    "logical_state": "Active",
    "capabilities": [
      "healthy_operations",
      "reset",
      "disable",
      "get_cables_info"
    ],
    "mtu": 2048,
    "peer_port_dname": "L10/U2/18",
    "severity": "Info",
    "active_speed": "HDR",
    "enabled_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR"
    ],
    "supported_speed": [
      "SDR",
      "DDR",
      "QDR",
      "FDR",
      "EDR",
      "HDR",
      "NDR"
    ],
    "active_width": "4x",
    "enabled_width": [
      "1x",
      "4x"
    ],
    "supported_width": [
      "1x",
      "2x",
      "4x",
      "8x",
      "12x"
    ],
    "dname": "L10/U1/4",
    "peer_node_name": "mantaray177",
    "peer": "98039b0300a2b814_18",
    "peer_node_guid": "b8599f0300065d16",
    "systemID": "b8599f0300065d16",
    "node_description": "mantaray177:L10/U1/4",
    "name": "98039b0300a2b804_4",
    "module": "N/A",
    "peer_lid": 42368,
    "peer_guid": "98039b0300a2b814",
    "peer_node_description": "mantaray177:L10/U2/18",
    "guid": "98039b0300a2b804",
    "system_name": "mantaray177",
    "system_ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "peer_ip": "0.0.0.0",
    "system_capabilities": [
      "burn_cables_transceivers"
    ],
    "system_mirroring_template": false
  }
]

