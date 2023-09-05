NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.12.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.12.1  Telemetry to FluentD Streaming (TFS) Plugin REST API

On This Page

Telemetry to FluentD Streaming (TFS) Plugin REST API

The following authentication types are supported:

  • basic (/ufmRest)

  • client (/ufmRestV2)

  • token (/ufmRestV3)

Get Streaming Configurations

  • Description: Get the current streaming configurations

  • URL: GET ufmRest/plugin/tfs/conf

  • Request Data: N/A

Response:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
fluentd-endpoint": {
"host": "",
"message_tag_name": "",
"port": 24225,
"timeout": 120
},
"meta-fields": {
"alias_node_guid": "AID",
"add_fabric_name": "compute"
},
"streaming": {
"bulk_streaming": true,
"enabled": false,
"interval": 10,
"stream_only_new_samples": true
},
"logs-config": {
"log_file_backup_count": 5,
"log_file_max_size": 10485760,
"logs_file_name": "/log/tfs.log",
"logs_level": "INFO"
},
"ufm-telemetry-endpoint": {
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 9001,
"url": "labels/csv/metrics"

Update Streaming Configurations

• Description: Set/Update streaming configurations
• URL: POST ufmRest/plugin/tfs/conf
• Request Data:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
fluentd-endpoint": {
"host": "192.1.1.68",
"message_tag_name": "ufm-68-streaming",
"port": 24225,
"timeout": 120
},
"meta-fields": {
"alias_node_guid": "AID",
"add_fabric_name": "compute"
},
"streaming": {
"bulk_streaming": true,
"enabled": false,
"interval": 10
"stream_only_new_samples": true
},
"logs-config": {
"log_file_backup_count": 5,
"log_file_max_size": 10485760,
"logs_file_name": "/log/tfs.log",
"logs_level": "INFO"
},
 
"ufm-telemetry-endpoint": {
"host": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 9001,
"url": "labels/csv/metrics"

  • Response: string “set configurations has been done successfully”

  • Status Codes:

    • 200 – Ok.

    • 400 – bad request (bad or missing parameters).
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here