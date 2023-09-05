NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.13.0
Autonomous Link Maintenance (ALM) Plugin REST API

Generate System Dump

  • Description: Triggers system dump to collect data from ALM

  • URL: POST ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/sys_dump

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - System_dump ID located at the location field in the header

Get System Dump

  • Description: Gets system dump for ALM

  • URL: GET ufmRestV2/plugin/alm/alm/sys_dump/<system_dup_id>

  • Request Data: N/A

  • Status Code:

    • 200 - Ok - Once the system dump procedure is completed, a compressed file containing the system dump is provided

    • 404 - "Not Found" - The system dump is not found

    • 409 - "Conflict - The system dump procedure is in progress
