Links REST API
Description – returns information on all links in the fabric, on all links connected to a specific system, or on one link or all links with their cable information
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/links
Main Operations
Get all links
Get all links connected to a specific system
Get all link/s with their cable information
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "source_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", "source_port": "29", "destination_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", "destination_port": "28", "source_port_dname": "29", "destination_port_dname": "28", "width": "IB_4x", "severity": "Info", "name": "0002c903007b78b0_28:0002c903007b78b0_29", "capabilities": [ ] }, ] ...
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – returns information on all links connected to a system identified by the system name
Request URL – GET /ufmRest/resources/links?system=<system-name>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "destination_port_dname": "HCA-1/2", "severity": "Info", "source_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "width": "IB_4x", "source_port_dname": "20", "source_port": "20", "destination_port": "2", "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "name": "248a070300f88fe0_20:ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2" }, { "destination_port_dname": "HCA-1/1", "severity": "Info", "source_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "width": "IB_4x", "source_port_dname": "19", "source_port": "19", "destination_port": "1", "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "name": "248a070300f88fe0_19:ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1" }, { "destination_port_dname": "HCA-2/1", "severity": "Info", "source_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", "width": "IB_4x", "source_port_dname": "19", "source_port": "19", "destination_port": "1", "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "name": "0002c903007b78b0_19:b8599f03000a77d0_1" }, { "destination_port_dname": "HCA-2/2", "severity": "Info", "source_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", "width": "IB_4x", "source_port_dname": "20", "source_port": "20", "destination_port": "2", "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "name": "0002c903007b78b0_20:b8599f03000a77d1_2" } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – returns information on one link or all links with their cable information
Request URL
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?cable_info=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
or
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?system=<system-name>&cable_info=<'true'/'True'/'TRUE'/'t'/'T'>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Possible Filters – optional request parameter that can be used as filter:
Parameter
Value
Description
monitoring_counters_info
true
Return all the monitoring counters info for source and destination ports
Response
[ { "destination_port_dname": "HCA-1/2", "severity": "Info", "source_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "width": "IB_4x", "source_port_dname": "20", "source_port": "20", "cable_info": { "part_number": "MCP1600-E002E30", "length": "2 m", "serial_number": "MT1917VS00386", "identifier": "QSFP+", "technology": "Copper cable- unequalized", "revision": "A2" }, "destination_port": "2", "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "name": "248a070300f88fe0_20:ec0d9a03007d7d0b_2" }, { "destination_port_dname": "HCA-1/1", "severity": "Info", "source_guid": "248a070300f88fe0", "width": "IB_4x", "source_port_dname": "19", "source_port": "19", "cable_info": { "part_number": "MCP1600-E002E30", "length": "2 m", "serial_number": "MT1917VS00440", "identifier": "QSFP+", "technology": "Copper cable- unequalized", "revision": "A2" }, "destination_port": "1", "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "name": "248a070300f88fe0_19:ec0d9a03007d7d0a_1" }, { "destination_port_dname": "HCA-2/1", "severity": "Info", "source_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", "width": "IB_4x", "source_port_dname": "19", "source_port": "19", "cable_info": { "part_number": "MCP1600-E002E30", "length": "2 m", "serial_number": "MT1917VS00395", "identifier": "QSFP+", "technology": "Copper cable- unequalized", "revision": "A2" }, "destination_port": "1", "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "name": "0002c903007b78b0_19:b8599f03000a77d0_1" }, { "destination_port_dname": "HCA-2/2", "severity": "Info", "source_guid": "0002c903007b78b0", "width": "IB_4x", "source_port_dname": "20", "source_port": "20", "cable_info": { "part_number": "MCP1600-E002E30", "length": "2 m", "serial_number": "MT1917VS00384", "identifier": "QSFP+", "technology": "Copper cable- unequalized", "revision": "A2" }, "destination_port": "2", "destination_guid": "b8599f03000a77d0", "name": "0002c903007b78b0_20:b8599f03000a77d1_2" } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – returns information on one cable or multiple cables
Request URL –
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?cable_serial=<S/N of the cable>
Or
GET /ufmRest/resources/links?cable_serial=<S/N of cable#1, S/N of cable#2, S/N of cable#3>
Request Content Type – Application/json
Response
[ { "source_guid": "248a0703002e6222", "source_port": "1", "destination_guid": "e41d2d0300062380", "destination_port": "3", "source_port_dname": "HCA-1\/1", "destination_port_dname": "3", "width": "IB_4x", "severity": "Info", "name": "248a0703002e6222_1:e41d2d0300062380_3" } ]
Status Codes
200 – OK
Description – retrieve cable information for switch ports
Request URL – POST /ufmRest/actions
Request Content Type – application/json
Request Data
{ "params": { "port_id": "0002c9030060dc20_11" }, "action": "get_cables_info", "object_ids": [ "0002c9030060dc20" ], "object_type": "System", "description": "", "identifier": "id" }
Response
{ "troubleshooting_info": { "Recommendation": "No issue was observed.", "Status Opcode": "0", "Group Opcode": "N/A" }, "module_info": { "Attenuation (5g,7g,12g) [dB]": "4,5,9", "Rev": "A2", "CDR RX": "", "Voltage [mV]": "N/A", "Vendor Part Number": "MCP1600-E001", "Rx Power Current [dBm]": "N/A", "OUI": "Mellanox", "Digital Diagnostic Monitoring": "No", "Transfer Distance [m]": "1", "LOS Alarm": "N/A", "Temperature [C]": "N/A", "Cable Technology": "Copper cable unequalized", "Tx Power Current [dBm]": "N/A", "Bias Current [mA]": "N/A", "Power Class": "1.5 W max", "Compliance": "N/A", "Vendor Serial Number": "MT1623VS01862", "Wavelength [nm]": "N/A", "Identifier": "QSFP+", "FW Version": "N/A", "CDR TX": "", "Cable Type": "Passive copper cable", "Vendor Name": "Mellanox" }, "operational_info": { "FEC": "No FEC", "Auto Negotiation": "ON", "Loopback Mode": "No Loopback", "Physical state": "LinkUp", "Width": "0x", "State": "Active", "Speed": "IB-EDR" }, "supported_info": { "Enabled Link Speed": "0x0000003f (EDR,FDR,FDR10,QDR,DDR,SDR)", "Supported Cable Speed": "0x0000003f (EDR,FDR,FDR10,QDR,DDR,SDR)" } }
Status Codes
202 – ACCEPTED
400 – BAD_REQUEST
404 – NOT_FOUND
403 – FORBIDDEN